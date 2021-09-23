The Missouri Tigers (2-1) go on the road to play the Boston College Eagles (3-0) on Saturday, September 25, 2021 at Alumni Stadium. Check out the article below for all the info you need to know, including how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.
How to Watch Boston College vs. Missouri
- Game Day: Saturday, September 25, 2021
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Stadium: Alumni Stadium
Missouri and Boston College Stats
- This year, the Tigers rack up 30.0 more points per game (40.3) than the Eagles give up (10.3).
- The Tigers have turned the ball over one time this season, four fewer than the Eagles have forced (5).
- The Eagles have averaged 12.3 more points scored this season (41.3) than the Tigers have allowed (29.0).
- This year the Eagles have three turnovers, two fewer than the Tigers have takeaways (5).
Missouri Players to Watch
- Connor Bazelak has thrown for 897 yards (299.0 ypg) to lead Missouri, completing 67.3% of his passes and recording nine touchdown passes and one interception this season.
- The team's top rusher, Tyler Badie, has carried the ball 48 times for 345 yards (115.0 per game), with three touchdowns this year. He's proven to be a dual threat, racking up 142 receiving yards (47.3 per game) on 15 catches with three receiving touchdowns.
- This season Elijah Young has rushed for 80 yards (26.7 per game) on 19 carries with one touchdown.
- Chance Luper has caught eight passes for 122 yards (40.7 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.
- D'Ionte Smith's three grabs have netted him 115 yards (38.3 ypg) and one touchdown.
Boston College Players to Watch
- Phil Jurkovec has 325 passing yards (108.3 ypg) to lead Boston College, completing 67.9% of his passes and throwing three touchdown passes this season. He's also helped out on the ground with 61 rushing yards (20.3 ypg) on five carries.
- Pat Garwo III has carried the ball 35 times for a team-high 238 yards (79.3 per game), with two touchdowns this year.
- This season Alec Sinkfield has piled up 25 carries for 100 yards (33.3 per game) and one touchdown.
- Zay Flowers' 213 receiving yards (71.0 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's collected 10 receptions and one touchdown.
- Trae Barry has grabbed six passes for 149 yards (49.7 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.
- CJ Lewis' four receptions have turned into 80 yards (26.7 ypg).
Missouri Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
9/4/2021
Central Michigan
W 34-24
Home
9/11/2021
Kentucky
L 35-28
Away
9/18/2021
Southeast Missouri State
W 59-28
Home
9/25/2021
Boston College
-
Away
10/2/2021
Tennessee
-
Home
10/9/2021
North Texas
-
Home
10/16/2021
Texas A&M
-
Home
Boston College Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
9/4/2021
Colgate
W 51-0
Home
9/11/2021
UMass
W 45-28
Away
9/18/2021
Temple
W 28-3
Away
9/25/2021
Missouri
-
Home
10/2/2021
Clemson
-
Away
10/16/2021
NC State
-
Home
10/23/2021
Louisville
-
Away
