The Missouri Tigers (2-1) go on the road to play the Boston College Eagles (3-0) on Saturday, September 25, 2021 at Alumni Stadium. Check out the article below for all the info you need to know, including how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Boston College vs. Missouri

Game Day: Saturday, September 25, 2021

Saturday, September 25, 2021 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Stadium: Alumni Stadium

Missouri and Boston College Stats

This year, the Tigers rack up 30.0 more points per game (40.3) than the Eagles give up (10.3).

The Tigers have turned the ball over one time this season, four fewer than the Eagles have forced (5).

The Eagles have averaged 12.3 more points scored this season (41.3) than the Tigers have allowed (29.0).

This year the Eagles have three turnovers, two fewer than the Tigers have takeaways (5).

Missouri Players to Watch

Connor Bazelak has thrown for 897 yards (299.0 ypg) to lead Missouri, completing 67.3% of his passes and recording nine touchdown passes and one interception this season.

The team's top rusher, Tyler Badie, has carried the ball 48 times for 345 yards (115.0 per game), with three touchdowns this year. He's proven to be a dual threat, racking up 142 receiving yards (47.3 per game) on 15 catches with three receiving touchdowns.

This season Elijah Young has rushed for 80 yards (26.7 per game) on 19 carries with one touchdown.

Chance Luper has caught eight passes for 122 yards (40.7 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

D'Ionte Smith's three grabs have netted him 115 yards (38.3 ypg) and one touchdown.

Boston College Players to Watch

Phil Jurkovec has 325 passing yards (108.3 ypg) to lead Boston College, completing 67.9% of his passes and throwing three touchdown passes this season. He's also helped out on the ground with 61 rushing yards (20.3 ypg) on five carries.

Pat Garwo III has carried the ball 35 times for a team-high 238 yards (79.3 per game), with two touchdowns this year.

This season Alec Sinkfield has piled up 25 carries for 100 yards (33.3 per game) and one touchdown.

Zay Flowers' 213 receiving yards (71.0 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's collected 10 receptions and one touchdown.

Trae Barry has grabbed six passes for 149 yards (49.7 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

CJ Lewis' four receptions have turned into 80 yards (26.7 ypg).

Missouri Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 9/4/2021 Central Michigan W 34-24 Home 9/11/2021 Kentucky L 35-28 Away 9/18/2021 Southeast Missouri State W 59-28 Home 9/25/2021 Boston College - Away 10/2/2021 Tennessee - Home 10/9/2021 North Texas - Home 10/16/2021 Texas A&M - Home

Boston College Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 9/4/2021 Colgate W 51-0 Home 9/11/2021 UMass W 45-28 Away 9/18/2021 Temple W 28-3 Away 9/25/2021 Missouri - Home 10/2/2021 Clemson - Away 10/16/2021 NC State - Home 10/23/2021 Louisville - Away

