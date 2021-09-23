September 23, 2021
Publish date:

How to Watch Missouri Tigers vs. Boston College Eagles: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Nov 28, 2020; Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts, USA; Boston College Eagles running back Pat Garwo III (24) runs against the Louisville Cardinals during the second half at Alumni Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

The Missouri Tigers (2-1) go on the road to play the Boston College Eagles (3-0) on Saturday, September 25, 2021 at Alumni Stadium. Check out the article below for all the info you need to know, including how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Boston College vs. Missouri

Missouri and Boston College Stats

  • This year, the Tigers rack up 30.0 more points per game (40.3) than the Eagles give up (10.3).
  • The Tigers have turned the ball over one time this season, four fewer than the Eagles have forced (5).
  • The Eagles have averaged 12.3 more points scored this season (41.3) than the Tigers have allowed (29.0).
  • This year the Eagles have three turnovers, two fewer than the Tigers have takeaways (5).

Missouri Players to Watch

  • Connor Bazelak has thrown for 897 yards (299.0 ypg) to lead Missouri, completing 67.3% of his passes and recording nine touchdown passes and one interception this season.
  • The team's top rusher, Tyler Badie, has carried the ball 48 times for 345 yards (115.0 per game), with three touchdowns this year. He's proven to be a dual threat, racking up 142 receiving yards (47.3 per game) on 15 catches with three receiving touchdowns.
  • This season Elijah Young has rushed for 80 yards (26.7 per game) on 19 carries with one touchdown.
  • Chance Luper has caught eight passes for 122 yards (40.7 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.
  • D'Ionte Smith's three grabs have netted him 115 yards (38.3 ypg) and one touchdown.

Boston College Players to Watch

  • Phil Jurkovec has 325 passing yards (108.3 ypg) to lead Boston College, completing 67.9% of his passes and throwing three touchdown passes this season. He's also helped out on the ground with 61 rushing yards (20.3 ypg) on five carries.
  • Pat Garwo III has carried the ball 35 times for a team-high 238 yards (79.3 per game), with two touchdowns this year.
  • This season Alec Sinkfield has piled up 25 carries for 100 yards (33.3 per game) and one touchdown.
  • Zay Flowers' 213 receiving yards (71.0 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's collected 10 receptions and one touchdown.
  • Trae Barry has grabbed six passes for 149 yards (49.7 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.
  • CJ Lewis' four receptions have turned into 80 yards (26.7 ypg).

Missouri Schedule and Results

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

9/4/2021

Central Michigan

W 34-24

Home

9/11/2021

Kentucky

L 35-28

Away

9/18/2021

Southeast Missouri State

W 59-28

Home

9/25/2021

Boston College

-

Away

10/2/2021

Tennessee

-

Home

10/9/2021

North Texas

-

Home

10/16/2021

Texas A&M

-

Home

Boston College Schedule and Results

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

9/4/2021

Colgate

W 51-0

Home

9/11/2021

UMass

W 45-28

Away

9/18/2021

Temple

W 28-3

Away

9/25/2021

Missouri

-

Home

10/2/2021

Clemson

-

Away

10/16/2021

NC State

-

Home

10/23/2021

Louisville

-

Away

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

September
25
2021

Missouri at Boston College

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
12:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

