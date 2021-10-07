Oct 2, 2021; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Missouri Tigers quarterback Connor Bazelak (8) throws a pass against the Tennessee Volunteers during the second half at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

The North Texas Mean Green (1-3) play at the Missouri Tigers (2-3) on Saturday, October 9, 2021 at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Below is an article containing all the details you need, including how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Missouri vs. North Texas

Game Day: Saturday, October 9, 2021

Saturday, October 9, 2021 Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: SECN

SECN Stadium: Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium

Betting Information for Missouri vs. North Texas

Favorite Spread Total Missouri -19 69

Missouri and North Texas Stats

The Tigers average 35.8 points per game, 7.5 more than the Mean Green give up per contest (28.3).

The Tigers have turned the ball over five times this season, four fewer than the Mean Green have forced (9).

The Mean Green's average points scored this season, 19.8, is 18.2 fewer than the 38.0 the Tigers are giving up.

The Mean Green have six giveaways this season, while the Tigers have six takeaways .

Missouri Players to Watch

Connor Bazelak has 1,522 passing yards (304.4 ypg) to lead Missouri, completing 67.2% of his passes and recording 10 touchdown passes and five interceptions this season.

Tyler Badie has carried the ball 87 times for a team-high 458 yards (91.6 per game), with six touchdowns this year. He has also caught 23 passes for 203 yards (40.6 per game) and three touchdowns.

This season Elijah Young has rushed for 96 yards (19.2 per game) on 23 carries with one touchdown.

Keke Chism's team-leading 257 receiving yards (51.4 yards per game) have come on 21 receptions with one touchdown.

Tauskie Dove has put up a 244-yard season so far (48.8 receiving yards per game), reeling in 14 passes.

North Texas Players to Watch

Jace Ruder has 544 passing yards (136.0 ypg) to lead North Texas, completing 53.7% of his passes and recording three touchdown passes and five interceptions this season. He's also chipped in on the ground with 45 rushing yards (11.3 ypg) on 21 carries.

DeAndre Torrey's team-high 516 rushing yards (129.0 per game) have come on 91 carries, with four touchdowns this year.

This season Ikaika Ragsdale has piled up 116 yards (29.0 per game) on 28 attempts.

Roderic Burns' team-leading 292 receiving yards (73.0 yards per game) have come on 25 receptions with one touchdown.

Jason Pirtle has put up a 109-yard season so far (27.3 receiving yards per game), hauling in 13 passes.

Jyaire Shorter's six catches have yielded 107 yards (26.8 ypg).

