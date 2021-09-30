September 30, 2021
How to Watch Missouri Tigers vs. Tennessee Volunteers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Florida Gators defensive lineman Princely Umanmielen (33) grabs the facemask of Tennessee Volunteers running back Tiyon Evans (8) as he tackles during the football game between the Florida Gators and Tennessee Volunteers, at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, Fla. Sept. 25, 2021. Flgai 092521 Ufvs Tennesseefb 44

The Missouri Tigers (2-2, 0-0 SEC) and the Tennessee Volunteers (2-2, 0-0 SEC) play on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium in a clash of SEC foes. Keep reading below for all the info you need, which includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Missouri vs. Tennessee

  • Game Day: Saturday, October 2, 2021
  • Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • TV: SECN
  • Stadium: Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Missouri vs. Tennessee

Missouri

-2.5

65

Missouri and Tennessee Stats

  • The Tigers rack up 17.5 more points per game (38.8) than the Volunteers give up (21.3).
  • This year, the Tigers have three turnovers, two fewer than the Volunteers have takeaways (5).
  • The Volunteers have averaged 3.5 more points this year (35.5) than the Tigers have allowed (32.0).
  • The Volunteers have six turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Tigers.

Missouri Players to Watch

  • Connor Bazelak leads Missouri with 1,200 passing yards (300.0 ypg) on 106-of-154 passing with 10 touchdowns compared to three interceptions this season.
  • The team's top rusher, Tyler Badie, has carried the ball 66 times for 417 yards (104.3 per game), with five touchdowns this year. He's proven to be a dual threat, hauling in 176 receiving yards (44.0 per game) on 20 catches with three receiving touchdowns.
  • This season Elijah Young has piled up 20 carries for 80 yards (20.0 per game) and one touchdown.
  • Keke Chism's 181 receiving yards (45.3 yards per game) lead the team. He has 17 receptions with one touchdown.
  • Tauskie Dove has hauled in 10 passes for 176 yards (44.0 yards per game) this year.

Tennessee Players to Watch

  • Hendon Hooker has thrown for 613 yards (153.3 ypg) to lead Tennessee, completing 65.7% of his passes and collecting seven touchdown passes and one interception this season. He's also contributed in the ground game with 136 rushing yards (34.0 ypg) on 31 carries with one rushing touchdown.
  • Tiyon Evans' team-high 211 rushing yards (52.8 per game) have come on 42 carries, with two touchdowns this year. He's also tacked on four catches for 74 yards (18.5 per game) and one touchdown.
  • This season Jabari Small has rushed for 194 yards (48.5 per game) on 41 carries with two touchdowns.
  • Velus Jones Jr.'s team-leading 160 receiving yards (40.0 yards per game) have come on nine receptions with one touchdown.
  • JaVonta Payton has put together a 142-yard season so far (35.5 receiving yards per game) with two touchdowns, reeling in seven passes.
  • Jacob Warren's 11 receptions have turned into 92 yards (23.0 ypg) and two touchdowns.

How To Watch

October
2
2021

Tennessee at Missouri

TV CHANNEL: SECN
Time
12:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

