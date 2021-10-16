Oct 9, 2021; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies running back Isaiah Spiller (28) celebrates Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver Ainias Smith (0) touchdown reception in the first quarter at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 21 Texas A&M Aggies (4-2, 0-0 SEC) and Missouri Tigers (3-3, 0-0 SEC), SEC rivals, will do battle at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, October 16, 2021. Below is an article containing all the details you need, including how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Missouri vs. Texas A&M

Game Day: Saturday, October 16, 2021

Saturday, October 16, 2021 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: SECN

SECN Stadium: Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium

Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Texas A&M vs. Missouri

Favorite Spread Total Texas A&M -11 59.5

Texas A&M and Missouri Stats

The Aggies put up 11.2 fewer points per game (26.3) than the Tigers surrender (37.5).

The Aggies have turned the ball over 10 times this season, one more turnover than the Tigers have forced (9).

The Tigers have put an average of 37.8 points per game on the board this season, 21.0 more than the 16.8 the Aggies have surrendered.

This season the Tigers have five turnovers, one fewer than the Aggies have takeaways (6).

Texas A&M Players to Watch

Zach Calzada has 1,029 passing yards (171.5 ypg) to lead Texas A&M, completing 56.6% of his passes and recording eight touchdown passes and five interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Isaiah Spiller, has carried the ball 85 times for 491 yards (81.8 per game), with three touchdowns this year. He's also caught 17 passes for 149 yards (24.8 per game) and one touchdown.

This season Devon Achane has rushed for 330 yards (55.0 per game) on 50 carries with two touchdowns, while also checking in with 163 yards (27.2 per game) on 17 catches and one touchdown.

Ainias Smith's 285 receiving yards (47.5 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's collected 26 receptions and four touchdowns.

Jalen Wydermyer has put up a 249-yard season so far (41.5 receiving yards per game) with two touchdowns, reeling in 18 passes.

Missouri Players to Watch

Connor Bazelak leads Missouri with 1,682 passing yards (280.3 ypg) on 154-of-230 passing with 12 touchdowns compared to five interceptions this season.

Tyler Badie's team-high 675 rushing yards (112.5 per game) have come on 104 carries, with eight touchdowns this year. He's also added 212 yards (35.3 per game) on 25 catches with four touchdowns.

This season Elijah Young has rushed for 96 yards (16.0 per game) on 23 carries with one touchdown.

Keke Chism's 288 receiving yards (48.0 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's collected 25 receptions and one touchdown.

Tauskie Dove has collected 264 receiving yards (44.0 yards per game), reeling in 17 passes this year.

Regional restrictions apply.