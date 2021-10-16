    • October 16, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
    Search
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Missouri Tigers vs. Texas A&M Aggies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Oct 9, 2021; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies running back Isaiah Spiller (28) celebrates Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver Ainias Smith (0) touchdown reception in the first quarter at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

    Oct 9, 2021; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies running back Isaiah Spiller (28) celebrates Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver Ainias Smith (0) touchdown reception in the first quarter at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

    The No. 21 Texas A&M Aggies (4-2, 0-0 SEC) and Missouri Tigers (3-3, 0-0 SEC), SEC rivals, will do battle at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, October 16, 2021. Below is an article containing all the details you need, including how to watch this game on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Missouri vs. Texas A&M

    • Game Day: Saturday, October 16, 2021
    • Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
    • TV: SECN
    • Stadium: Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Betting Information for Texas A&M vs. Missouri

    Texas A&M vs Missouri Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Texas A&M

    -11

    59.5

    Texas A&M and Missouri Stats

    • The Aggies put up 11.2 fewer points per game (26.3) than the Tigers surrender (37.5).
    • The Aggies have turned the ball over 10 times this season, one more turnover than the Tigers have forced (9).
    • The Tigers have put an average of 37.8 points per game on the board this season, 21.0 more than the 16.8 the Aggies have surrendered.
    • This season the Tigers have five turnovers, one fewer than the Aggies have takeaways (6).

    Texas A&M Players to Watch

    • Zach Calzada has 1,029 passing yards (171.5 ypg) to lead Texas A&M, completing 56.6% of his passes and recording eight touchdown passes and five interceptions this season.
    • The team's top rusher, Isaiah Spiller, has carried the ball 85 times for 491 yards (81.8 per game), with three touchdowns this year. He's also caught 17 passes for 149 yards (24.8 per game) and one touchdown.
    • This season Devon Achane has rushed for 330 yards (55.0 per game) on 50 carries with two touchdowns, while also checking in with 163 yards (27.2 per game) on 17 catches and one touchdown.
    • Ainias Smith's 285 receiving yards (47.5 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's collected 26 receptions and four touchdowns.
    • Jalen Wydermyer has put up a 249-yard season so far (41.5 receiving yards per game) with two touchdowns, reeling in 18 passes.

    Missouri Players to Watch

    • Connor Bazelak leads Missouri with 1,682 passing yards (280.3 ypg) on 154-of-230 passing with 12 touchdowns compared to five interceptions this season.
    • Tyler Badie's team-high 675 rushing yards (112.5 per game) have come on 104 carries, with eight touchdowns this year. He's also added 212 yards (35.3 per game) on 25 catches with four touchdowns.
    • This season Elijah Young has rushed for 96 yards (16.0 per game) on 23 carries with one touchdown.
    • Keke Chism's 288 receiving yards (48.0 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's collected 25 receptions and one touchdown.
    • Tauskie Dove has collected 264 receiving yards (44.0 yards per game), reeling in 17 passes this year.

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    October
    16
    2021

    Texas A&M at Missouri

    TV CHANNEL: SECN
    Time
    12:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Cincinnati Bearcats quarterback Desmond Ridder (9) hands the ball to Cincinnati Bearcats running back Jerome Ford (24) in the first half of the NCAA football game between the Cincinnati Bearcats and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend, Ind. Cincinnati Bearcats At Notre Dame Fighting Irish 205
    NCAA Football

    How to Watch UCF vs. Cincinnati

    1 minute ago
    Sep 25, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas A&amp;M Aggies running back Isaiah Spiller (28) runs for a touchdown against the Arkansas Razorbacks during the second half at AT&amp;T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
    NCAA Football

    How to Watch Texas A&M vs. Missouri

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_16927691
    NCAA Football

    How to Watch Nebraska at Minnesota

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_16921953
    NCAA Football

    How to Watch Michigan State at Indiana

    1 minute ago
    Soccer Fans
    NCAA Football

    How to Watch Yale vs. UConn

    1 minute ago
    Soccer Fans
    NCAA Football

    How to Watch William & Mary vs. Maine

    1 minute ago
    Sep 25, 2021; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Northwestern Wildcats running back Jake Arthurs (31) celebrates his touchdown against the Ohio Bobcats during the second half at Ryan Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports
    NCAA Football

    How to Watch Rutgers vs. Northwestern

    1 minute ago
    Oct 9, 2021; Dallas, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns running back Bijan Robinson (5) runs with the ball as Oklahoma Sooners safety Pat Fields (10) defends during the game at the Cotton Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
    NCAA Football

    How to Watch Oklahoma State vs. Texas

    1 minute ago
    Sep 25, 2021; Provo, Utah, USA; South Florida Bulls running back Jaren Mangham (0) reacts to the Brigham Young Cougars fans after his touchdown in the fourth quarter against the Brigham Young Cougars at LaVell Edwards Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Swinger-USA TODAY Sports
    NCAA Football

    How to Watch Tulsa vs. South Florida

    1 minute ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy