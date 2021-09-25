Boston College looks to start the year with their fourth straight win when they host Missouri on Saturday in an intriguing ACC vs. SEC college football matchup.

Boston College is looking to start the year 4-0 for the first time since 2008 when they won their first eight games. The Eagles' schedule has been weak so far this year, but they have won the games in front of them and that is all you can ask of any college football program.

How to Watch Missouri at Boston College:

Game Date: Sept. 25, 2021

Game Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN 2

Live stream the Missouri at Boston College game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The competition steps up on Saturday when they host SEC member Missouri. The Tigers will easily be the best team that Boston College has played this year, but it is still unclear how good the Tigers are themselves.

Missouri is 2-1 on the year but their wins aren't exactly eye-popping, as they have defeated Central Michigan and Southeast Missouri State. They won both fairly easily, but their one game against a Power Five school was a seven-point loss at Kentucky in their SEC opener.

They will look to get their first big win of the year at Boston College. The Eagles have easily dispatched their three opponents by a combined score of 124-31. It has been an impressive start for the Eagles and one they hope they can continue in their last non-conference game before they hit ACC conference play.

This is a game of two teams still trying to figure out who they are. Missouri is trying to get some momentum as they head into their brutal SEC schedule while Boston College is dreaming big, believing they have a shot in a down ACC.