Missouri Western State looks to snap its two-game losing streak when it heads to Nebraska-Kearney on Saturday.

Missouri Western State started off the season with three straight wins and was riding a wave of momentum. That wave crashed in a hurry as it dropped a shootout to Washburn in Week 4.

How to Watch: Missouri Western State at Nebraska-Kearney

Game Date: Oct. 9, 2021

Game Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

TV: Telemundo (KFDY-Lincoln, NE)

The Griffons scored 41 points in the game but gave up 47 to drop their first game of the year. The loss stuck with them last week, as they were blown out by Northwest Missouri State 30-7 to drop their record to 3-2.

Missouri Western State will try and get back in the win column Saturday when it travels to Nebraska-Kearney.

Nebraska-Kearney dropped its first game of the year last week when it lost to Fort Hays State 42-35. The loss was a tough one to swallow as the Lopers led 35-14 in the third quarter before giving up 28 straight points to take the loss.

The loss to Fort Hays State was their first of the year after they started the season 4-0. One of their wins was against the Washburn team that just beat Missouri Western State on Saturday.

These two teams look very even on paper, and this should be a great game. Both are looking to get back in the win column, and Nebraska-Kearney is looking to stay perfect at home.

