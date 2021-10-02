The Modesto Pirates will take on the San Mateo Bulldogs on Saturday.

The rest of college football may be focused on the power conference matchups, but for Modesto and San Mateo fans, a big game is brewing under the radar.

How to Watch: Modesto vs. San Mateo

Game Date: Oct. 2, 2021

Game Time: 4:00 p.m. EST

TV: Next Level Sports

Modesto is coming off a 38-17 win over Butte. That win moved the Pirates to 3-1 on the season. On the other side of the field, San Mateo is sitting at 4-0 and is fresh off of a 38-27 win over Fresno City College.

Looking at the quarterback position for the Pirates, Gino Campiotti leads the way. He completed 11 of his 23 passes for 171 yards, three touchdowns, and one interception last week. Campiotti also picked up 132 yards on the ground.

For the Bulldogs, Luke Bottari leads the way at the quarterback position. He put together a strong performance last week as well, completing 16 of his 27 passes for 227 yards, three touchdowns and one interception.

