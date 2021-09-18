September 18, 2021
How to Watch Monmouth Hawks vs. Charleston Southern Buccaneers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Monmouth Hawks quarterback Tony Muskett (11) runs the option as MTSU safety Gregory Grate Jr. (1) dives for a tackle as MTSU linebacker DQ Thomas (20) looks on during the game on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, at MTSU. 32 Mtsu Vs Monmouth

The Charleston Southern Buccaneers (1-0, 0-0 Big South) and Monmouth Hawks (1-1, 0-0 Big South), Big South rivals, will do battle at Buccaneer Field on Saturday, September 18, 2021. Keep reading below for all the details you need, which includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Charleston Southern vs. Monmouth

Charleston Southern and Monmouth Stats

  • This year, the Buccaneers rack up just 1.5 more points per game (38.0) than the Hawks surrender (36.5).
  • The Buccaneers have zero turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Hawks.
  • The Hawks have put roughly the same amount of points on the board per game this season (20.5) as the Buccaneers have allowed (21.0).
  • The Hawks have turned the ball over four times this season, four more turnovers than the Buccaneers have forced (0).

Charleston Southern Players to Watch

Monmouth Players to Watch

  • Tony Muskett has thrown for 177 yards (177.0 ypg) to lead Monmouth, completing 64.1% of his passes and collecting one touchdown pass and one interception this season.
  • Juwon Farri has carried the ball 18 times for a team-high 99 yards (99.0 per game) this year.
  • This season Jaden Shirden has collected 6 yards (6.0 per game) on eight carries.
  • Terrance Greene Jr.'s 71 receiving yards (71.0 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's totaled five receptions.
  • Ezrah Archie has put together a 47-yard season so far (47.0 receiving yards per game) with one touchdown, hauling in five passes.
  • Lonnie Moore's six receptions this season have resulted in 30 yards (30.0 ypg).

Charleston Southern Schedule and Results

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

9/11/2021

Citadel

W 38-21

Away

9/18/2021

Monmouth

-

Home

9/25/2021

East Carolina

-

Away

10/9/2021

Robert Morris

-

Away

10/16/2021

Hampton

-

Home

Monmouth Schedule and Results

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

9/4/2021

Middle Tennessee

L 50-15

Away

9/11/2021

Fordham

W 26-23

Away

9/18/2021

Charleston Southern

-

Away

9/25/2021

Holy Cross

-

Home

10/2/2021

Gardner-Webb

-

Home

10/9/2021

Princeton

-

Home

How To Watch

September
18
2021

Monmouth at Charleston Southern

TV CHANNEL: NBC
Time
6:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
