How to Watch Monmouth Hawks vs. Charleston Southern Buccaneers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Charleston Southern Buccaneers (1-0, 0-0 Big South) and Monmouth Hawks (1-1, 0-0 Big South), Big South rivals, will do battle at Buccaneer Field on Saturday, September 18, 2021. Keep reading below for all the details you need, which includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.
How to Watch Charleston Southern vs. Monmouth
- Game Day: Saturday, September 18, 2021
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV: NBC
- Stadium: Buccaneer Field
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Charleston Southern and Monmouth Stats
- This year, the Buccaneers rack up just 1.5 more points per game (38.0) than the Hawks surrender (36.5).
- The Buccaneers have zero turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Hawks.
- The Hawks have put roughly the same amount of points on the board per game this season (20.5) as the Buccaneers have allowed (21.0).
- The Hawks have turned the ball over four times this season, four more turnovers than the Buccaneers have forced (0).
Charleston Southern Players to Watch
Monmouth Players to Watch
- Tony Muskett has thrown for 177 yards (177.0 ypg) to lead Monmouth, completing 64.1% of his passes and collecting one touchdown pass and one interception this season.
- Juwon Farri has carried the ball 18 times for a team-high 99 yards (99.0 per game) this year.
- This season Jaden Shirden has collected 6 yards (6.0 per game) on eight carries.
- Terrance Greene Jr.'s 71 receiving yards (71.0 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's totaled five receptions.
- Ezrah Archie has put together a 47-yard season so far (47.0 receiving yards per game) with one touchdown, hauling in five passes.
- Lonnie Moore's six receptions this season have resulted in 30 yards (30.0 ypg).
Charleston Southern Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
9/11/2021
Citadel
W 38-21
Away
9/18/2021
Monmouth
-
Home
9/25/2021
East Carolina
-
Away
10/9/2021
Robert Morris
-
Away
10/16/2021
Hampton
-
Home
Monmouth Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
9/4/2021
Middle Tennessee
L 50-15
Away
9/11/2021
Fordham
W 26-23
Away
9/18/2021
Charleston Southern
-
Away
9/25/2021
Holy Cross
-
Home
10/2/2021
Gardner-Webb
-
Home
10/9/2021
Princeton
-
Home
Regional restrictions apply.
