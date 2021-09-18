Monmouth tries to avoid an upset against Charleston Southern in college football action on Saturday.

Charleston Southern (1-0) opened its season with a 38-21 win over Citadel, but the Buccaneers face a tougher opponent this Saturday in Monmouth (1-1).

How to Watch Monmouth at Charleston Southern:

Game Date: Sept. 18, 2021

Game Time: 6 p.m. ET



TV: NBC (WCBD-Charleston, SC)

Live stream the Monmouth at Charleston Southern game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Hawks lost 50-15 to Middle Tennessee State, one of Conference USA's best teams, but bounced back to beat Fordham last week 26-23.

Monmouth quarterback Tony Muskett went 30-for-44 for 268 yards against Fordham with one touchdown and one interception. Running back Juwon Farri rushed 31 times for 156 yards and a touchdown.

The Buccaneers got 287 passing yards and four touchdowns from quarterback Jack Chambers against Citadel. Three players rushed for at least 40 yards in the win.

Second-year head coach Autry Denson is looking to build the Buccaneers into contenders. The program was strong under former head coach Jamey Chadwell but is just one game over .500 in the four years since his departure.

Monmouth won 35-17 when these teams last met in March, but the Hawks team do not look as dominant through two games as they did when they went 3-0 against Big South opponents in the spring season.

Regional restrictions may apply.