The Montana Grizzlies (2-0, 0-0 Big Sky) take on a fellow Big Sky opponent when they host the Cal Poly Mustangs (1-2, 0-0 Big Sky) on Saturday, September 25, 2021 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium.

How to Watch Montana vs. Cal Poly

Game Day: Saturday, September 25, 2021

Saturday, September 25, 2021 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV: ABC

ABC Stadium: Washington-Grizzly Stadium

Washington-Grizzly Stadium

Montana and Cal Poly Stats

The Grizzlies put up 27.5 points per game, 15.2 fewer than the Mustangs give up per matchup (42.7).

This year, the Grizzlies have zero turnovers, one fewer than the Mustangs have takeaways (1).

The Mustangs have averaged 10.3 more points scored this year (17.3) than the Grizzlies have allowed (7.0).

The Mustangs have turned the ball over two times, one fewer times than the Grizzlies have forced turnovers (3).

Montana Players to Watch

Camron Humphrey leads Montana with 357 passing yards (178.5 ypg) on 32-of-50 passing with five touchdowns compared to two interceptions this season. He also adds 49 rushing yards (24.5 ypg) on 11 carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.

Isiah Childs' team-high 115 rushing yards (57.5 per game) have come on 23 carries, with one touchdown this year.

This season Junior Bergen has rushed for 74 yards (37.0 per game) on 15 carries.

Malik Flowers' 114 receiving yards (57.0 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's registered four receptions and two touchdowns.

Mitch Roberts has put up a 110-yard season so far (55.0 receiving yards per game) with one touchdown, hauling in six passes.

Gabe Sulser's seven catches have netted him 46 yards (23.0 ypg).

Cal Poly Players to Watch

Spencer Brasch has thrown for 530 yards (176.7 ypg) to lead Cal Poly, completing 57.7% of his passes and tossing three touchdown passes and one interception this season.

The team's top rusher, Shakobe Harper, has carried the ball 22 times for 65 yards (21.7 per game), with one touchdown this year.

This season Chuby Dunu has taken 11 carries for 35 yards (11.7 per game).

Michael Briscoe's 193 receiving yards (64.3 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's collected seven receptions and one touchdown.

Chris Coleman has put up a 165-yard season so far (55.0 receiving yards per game) with three touchdowns, hauling in 12 passes.

Giancarlo Woods' eight catches this season have resulted in 104 yards (34.7 ypg).

