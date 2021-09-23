September 23, 2021
How to Watch Montana Grizzlies vs. Cal Poly Mustangs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Sep 4, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; Washington Huskies defensive back Kyler Gordon (2) tackles Montana Grizzlies running back Xavier Harris (13) during the second quarter at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

The Montana Grizzlies (2-0, 0-0 Big Sky) take on a fellow Big Sky opponent when they host the Cal Poly Mustangs (1-2, 0-0 Big Sky) on Saturday, September 25, 2021 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. Check out the story below for all the details you need to know, including how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Montana vs. Cal Poly

  • Game Day: Saturday, September 25, 2021
  • Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
  • TV: ABC
  • Stadium: Washington-Grizzly Stadium
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Montana and Cal Poly Stats

  • The Grizzlies put up 27.5 points per game, 15.2 fewer than the Mustangs give up per matchup (42.7).
  • This year, the Grizzlies have zero turnovers, one fewer than the Mustangs have takeaways (1).
  • The Mustangs have averaged 10.3 more points scored this year (17.3) than the Grizzlies have allowed (7.0).
  • The Mustangs have turned the ball over two times, one fewer times than the Grizzlies have forced turnovers (3).

Montana Players to Watch

  • Camron Humphrey leads Montana with 357 passing yards (178.5 ypg) on 32-of-50 passing with five touchdowns compared to two interceptions this season. He also adds 49 rushing yards (24.5 ypg) on 11 carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.
  • Isiah Childs' team-high 115 rushing yards (57.5 per game) have come on 23 carries, with one touchdown this year.
  • This season Junior Bergen has rushed for 74 yards (37.0 per game) on 15 carries.
  • Malik Flowers' 114 receiving yards (57.0 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's registered four receptions and two touchdowns.
  • Mitch Roberts has put up a 110-yard season so far (55.0 receiving yards per game) with one touchdown, hauling in six passes.
  • Gabe Sulser's seven catches have netted him 46 yards (23.0 ypg).

Cal Poly Players to Watch

  • Spencer Brasch has thrown for 530 yards (176.7 ypg) to lead Cal Poly, completing 57.7% of his passes and tossing three touchdown passes and one interception this season.
  • The team's top rusher, Shakobe Harper, has carried the ball 22 times for 65 yards (21.7 per game), with one touchdown this year.
  • This season Chuby Dunu has taken 11 carries for 35 yards (11.7 per game).
  • Michael Briscoe's 193 receiving yards (64.3 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's collected seven receptions and one touchdown.
  • Chris Coleman has put up a 165-yard season so far (55.0 receiving yards per game) with three touchdowns, hauling in 12 passes.
  • Giancarlo Woods' eight catches this season have resulted in 104 yards (34.7 ypg).

How To Watch

