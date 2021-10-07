Oct 2, 2021; Cheney, WA, USA; Montana Grizzlies running back Xavier Harris (13) celebrates a touchdown with offensive tackle Dylan Cook (64) against the Eastern Washington Eagles in the first half at Roos Field. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

The Montana Grizzlies (3-1) and Dixie State Trailblazers (0-4) will clash on Saturday, October 9, 2021 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. Below is an article containing all the info you need, including how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Montana vs. Dixie State

Game Day: Saturday, October 9, 2021

Saturday, October 9, 2021 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV: ABC

ABC Stadium: Washington-Grizzly Stadium

Montana and Dixie State Stats

The Grizzlies rack up 30.5 points per game, 13.3 fewer than the Trailblazers surrender per contest (43.8).

This year, the Grizzlies have turned the ball over zero times, while the Trailblazers have forced zero.

The Trailblazers' average points scored this year (11.0) and the Grizzlies' average points allowed (13.8) are within 2.8 points.

The Trailblazers have zero giveaways this season, while the Grizzlies have three takeaways .

Montana Players to Watch

Camron Humphrey has 722 passing yards (180.5 ypg) to lead Montana, completing 61% of his passes and recording nine touchdown passes and four interceptions this season. He's also helped out on the ground with 90 rushing yards (22.5 ypg) on 29 carries with one rushing touchdown.

Xavier Harris has carried the ball 42 times for a team-high 264 yards (66.0 per game), with one touchdown this year.

This season Isiah Childs has rushed for 143 yards (35.8 per game) on 37 carries with one touchdown.

Samuel Akem's team-leading 185 receiving yards (46.3 yards per game) have come on 11 receptions with three touchdowns.

Mitch Roberts has put together a 184-yard season so far (46.0 receiving yards per game) with one touchdown, reeling in 14 passes.

Malik Flowers' seven grabs have netted him 160 yards (40.0 ypg) and two touchdowns.

Dixie State Players to Watch

Kenyon Oblad has 562 passing yards (140.5 ypg) to lead Dixie State, completing 52.6% of his passes and collecting four touchdown passes and eight interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Andrew Kannely-Robles, has carried the ball 30 times for 121 yards (30.3 per game) this year. He's proven to be a dual threat, hauling in 121 receiving yards (30.3 per game) on 12 catches.

This season Quali Conley has piled up 86 yards (21.5 per game) on 31 attempts.

Jalen Powell's team-high 242 receiving yards (60.5 yards per game) have come on 30 receptions.

David Fisher has put together a 154-yard season so far (38.5 receiving yards per game) with one touchdown, reeling in 12 passes.

