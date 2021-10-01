Sep 4, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; Washington Huskies linebacker Bralen Trice (8) tackles Montana Grizzlies running back Xavier Harris (13) during the second quarter at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

The Montana Grizzlies (3-0, 0-0 Big Sky) and Eastern Washington Eagles (4-0, 0-0 Big Sky) will meet on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at Roos Field, in a clash of Big Sky foes. Look below for more important info, which includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Eastern Washington vs. Montana

Game Day: Saturday, October 2, 2021

Saturday, October 2, 2021 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Stadium: Roos Field

Roos Field

Montana and Eastern Washington Stats

The Grizzlies average just 0.3 more points per game (31.3) than the Eagles surrender (31.0).

The Grizzlies have zero giveaways this season, while the Eagles have two takeaways .

The Eagles have scored 52.5 points per game this year, 45.5 more than the Grizzlies have given up.

The Eagles have three turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Grizzlies.

Montana Players to Watch

Camron Humphrey leads Montana with 572 passing yards (190.7 ypg) on 47-of-74 passing with seven touchdowns compared to two interceptions this season. He also adds 51 rushing yards (17.0 ypg) on 17 carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.

Isiah Childs has carried the ball 37 times for a team-high 143 yards (47.7 per game), with one touchdown this year.

This season Xavier Harris has rushed for 140 yards (46.7 per game) on 24 carries.

Mitch Roberts' team-high 142 receiving yards (47.3 yards per game) have come on 10 receptions with one touchdown.

Samuel Akem has recorded 127 receiving yards (42.3 yards per game) and two touchdowns, reeling in seven passes this year.

Malik Flowers' five receptions have turned into 127 yards (42.3 ypg) and two touchdowns.

Eastern Washington Players to Watch

Eric Barriere leads Eastern Washington with 1,698 passing yards (424.5 ypg) on 110-of-158 passing with 16 touchdowns compared to two interceptions this season. He also adds 101 rushing yards (25.3 ypg) on 27 carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.

Dennis Merritt has carried the ball 58 times for a team-high 381 yards (95.3 per game), with seven touchdowns this year. He's also tacked on 13 catches for 159 yards (39.8 per game) and two touchdowns.

This season Justice Jackson has piled up 22 carries for 157 yards (39.3 per game) and two touchdowns.

Talolo Limu-Jones' 345 receiving yards (86.3 yards per game) lead the team. He has 23 receptions with two touchdowns.

Efton Chism III has put up a 300-yard season so far (75.0 receiving yards per game) with four touchdowns, hauling in 17 passes.

Andrew Boston's 17 catches are good enough for 275 yards (68.8 ypg) and one touchdown.

Montana Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 9/4/2021 Washington W 13-7 Away 9/11/2021 Western Illinois W 42-7 Home 9/25/2021 Cal Poly W 39-7 Home 10/2/2021 Eastern Washington - Away 10/9/2021 Dixie State - Home 10/16/2021 Sacramento State - Home 10/23/2021 Idaho - Away

Eastern Washington Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 9/11/2021 Central Washington W 63-14 Home 9/18/2021 Western Illinois W 62-56 Away 9/25/2021 Southern Utah W 50-21 Away 10/2/2021 Montana - Home 10/9/2021 Northern Colorado - Away 10/16/2021 Idaho - Home 10/23/2021 Weber State - Home

