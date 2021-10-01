The Montana Grizzlies (3-0, 0-0 Big Sky) and Eastern Washington Eagles (4-0, 0-0 Big Sky) will meet on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at Roos Field, in a clash of Big Sky foes. Look below for more important info, which includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.
How to Watch Eastern Washington vs. Montana
- Game Day: Saturday, October 2, 2021
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Stadium: Roos Field
Montana and Eastern Washington Stats
- The Grizzlies average just 0.3 more points per game (31.3) than the Eagles surrender (31.0).
- The Grizzlies have zero giveaways this season, while the Eagles have two takeaways .
- The Eagles have scored 52.5 points per game this year, 45.5 more than the Grizzlies have given up.
- The Eagles have three turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Grizzlies.
Montana Players to Watch
- Camron Humphrey leads Montana with 572 passing yards (190.7 ypg) on 47-of-74 passing with seven touchdowns compared to two interceptions this season. He also adds 51 rushing yards (17.0 ypg) on 17 carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.
- Isiah Childs has carried the ball 37 times for a team-high 143 yards (47.7 per game), with one touchdown this year.
- This season Xavier Harris has rushed for 140 yards (46.7 per game) on 24 carries.
- Mitch Roberts' team-high 142 receiving yards (47.3 yards per game) have come on 10 receptions with one touchdown.
- Samuel Akem has recorded 127 receiving yards (42.3 yards per game) and two touchdowns, reeling in seven passes this year.
- Malik Flowers' five receptions have turned into 127 yards (42.3 ypg) and two touchdowns.
Eastern Washington Players to Watch
- Eric Barriere leads Eastern Washington with 1,698 passing yards (424.5 ypg) on 110-of-158 passing with 16 touchdowns compared to two interceptions this season. He also adds 101 rushing yards (25.3 ypg) on 27 carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.
- Dennis Merritt has carried the ball 58 times for a team-high 381 yards (95.3 per game), with seven touchdowns this year. He's also tacked on 13 catches for 159 yards (39.8 per game) and two touchdowns.
- This season Justice Jackson has piled up 22 carries for 157 yards (39.3 per game) and two touchdowns.
- Talolo Limu-Jones' 345 receiving yards (86.3 yards per game) lead the team. He has 23 receptions with two touchdowns.
- Efton Chism III has put up a 300-yard season so far (75.0 receiving yards per game) with four touchdowns, hauling in 17 passes.
- Andrew Boston's 17 catches are good enough for 275 yards (68.8 ypg) and one touchdown.
Montana Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
9/4/2021
Washington
W 13-7
Away
9/11/2021
Western Illinois
W 42-7
Home
9/25/2021
Cal Poly
W 39-7
Home
10/2/2021
Eastern Washington
-
Away
10/9/2021
Dixie State
-
Home
10/16/2021
Sacramento State
-
Home
10/23/2021
Idaho
-
Away
Eastern Washington Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
9/11/2021
Central Washington
W 63-14
Home
9/18/2021
Western Illinois
W 62-56
Away
9/25/2021
Southern Utah
W 50-21
Away
10/2/2021
Montana
-
Home
10/9/2021
Northern Colorado
-
Away
10/16/2021
Idaho
-
Home
10/23/2021
Weber State
-
Home
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
October
2
2021
Montana at Eastern Washington
TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
10:30
PM/EST
