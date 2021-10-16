Montana vs. Sacramento State: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/16/2021

    • October 16, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
    Search
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Montana Grizzlies vs. Sacramento State Hornets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Oct 2, 2021; Cheney, WA, USA; Montana Grizzlies quarterback Camron Humphrey (2) is tackled by Eastern Washington Eagles defensive back Anthany Smith (0) in the second half at Roos Field. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

    Oct 2, 2021; Cheney, WA, USA; Montana Grizzlies quarterback Camron Humphrey (2) is tackled by Eastern Washington Eagles defensive back Anthany Smith (0) in the second half at Roos Field. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

    The Montana Grizzlies (4-1, 0-0 Big Sky) meet a fellow Big Sky opponent when they host the Sacramento State Hornets (3-2, 0-0 Big Sky) on Saturday, October 16, 2021 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. Keep reading below for all the info you need, which includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Montana vs. Sacramento State

    • Game Day: Saturday, October 16, 2021
    • Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
    • TV: CW
    • Stadium: Washington-Grizzly Stadium
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Betting Information for Montana vs. Sacramento State

    Montana vs Sacramento State Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Montana

    -19.5

    41.5

    Montana and Sacramento State Stats

    • The Grizzlies average 30.6 points per game, 5.8 more than the Hornets give up per contest (24.8).
    • The Grizzlies have turned the ball over zero times this season, one fewer than the Hornets have forced (1).
    • The Hornets have scored 25.8 points per game this year, 12.0 more than the Grizzlies have given up.
    • The Hornets have turned the ball over one time, two fewer times than the Grizzlies have forced turnovers (3).

    Montana Players to Watch

    • Camron Humphrey has thrown for 722 yards (144.4 ypg) to lead Montana, completing 61% of his passes and tossing nine touchdown passes and four interceptions this season. He's also figured in the ground game with 90 rushing yards (18.0 ypg) on 29 carries with one rushing touchdown.
    • The team's top rusher, Xavier Harris, has carried the ball 71 times for 383 yards (76.6 per game), with one touchdown this year.
    • This season Isiah Childs has piled up 156 yards (31.2 per game) on 38 attempts with one touchdown.
    • Samuel Akem's team-leading 242 receiving yards (48.4 yards per game) have come on 15 receptions with three touchdowns.
    • Mitch Roberts has put together a 214-yard season so far (42.8 receiving yards per game) with one touchdown, hauling in 18 passes.
    • Malik Flowers' nine catches are good enough for 183 yards (36.6 ypg) and two touchdowns.

    Sacramento State Players to Watch

    • Jake Dunniway leads Sacramento State with 862 passing yards (172.4 ypg) on 59-of-99 passing with five touchdowns compared to one interception this season.
    • Asher O'Hara has carried the ball 72 times for a team-high 289 yards (57.8 per game), with four touchdowns this year.
    • This season BJ Perkinson has rushed for 176 yards (35.2 per game) on 25 carries, while also catching 10 passes for 111 yards (22.2 per game).
    • Pierre Williams' team-high 476 receiving yards (95.2 yards per game) have come on 31 receptions with two touchdowns.
    • Marshel Martin has put together a 254-yard season so far (50.8 receiving yards per game) with three touchdowns, reeling in 22 passes.
    • Marcus Fulcher's nine catches have yielded 140 yards (28.0 ypg) and one touchdown.

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    October
    16
    2021

    Sacramento State at Montana

    TV CHANNEL: CW
    Time
    3:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    USATSI_16924831
    NASCAR

    How to Watch Andy's Frozen Custard 335

    3 minutes ago
    USATSI_16882144 (1)
    NCAA Football

    How to Watch Sacramento State Hornets at Montana Grizzlies

    3 minutes ago
    USATSI_13896252
    NCAA Football

    How to Watch North Dakota State vs. Illinois State

    3 minutes ago
    Oct 2, 2021; Cheney, WA, USA; Montana Grizzlies quarterback Camron Humphrey (2) is tackled by Eastern Washington Eagles defensive back Anthany Smith (0) in the second half at Roos Field. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports
    NCAA Football

    Montana vs. Sacramento State: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/16/2021

    3 minutes ago
    Sep 18, 2021; Berkeley, California, USA; California Golden Bears linebacker Cameron Goode (19) rushes Sacramento State Hornets quarterback Jake Dunniway (12) during the third quarter at FTX Field at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports
    NCAA Football

    Sacramento State vs. Montana: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/16/2021

    3 minutes ago
    Jan 11, 2020; Frisco, Texas, USA; North Dakota State Bison quarterback Trey Lance (5) runs the ball in the game against the James Madison Dukes at Toyota Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
    NCAA Football

    Illinois State vs. North Dakota State: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/16/2021

    3 minutes ago
    Apr 29, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; North Dakota State Bisons quarterback Trey Lance is displayed on the video board after being selected as the third pick by the San Francisco 49ers during the 2021 NFL Draft at First Energy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
    NCAA Football

    North Dakota State vs. Illinois State: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/16/2021

    3 minutes ago
    USATSI_16949154
    Ligue 1

    How to Watch Lyon vs. AS Monaco

    13 minutes ago
    USATSI_12819008
    Golf

    How to Watch SAS Championship, Second Round

    33 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy