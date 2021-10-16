Montana vs. Sacramento State: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/16/2021

Oct 2, 2021; Cheney, WA, USA; Montana Grizzlies quarterback Camron Humphrey (2) is tackled by Eastern Washington Eagles defensive back Anthany Smith (0) in the second half at Roos Field. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

The Montana Grizzlies (4-1, 0-0 Big Sky) meet a fellow Big Sky opponent when they host the Sacramento State Hornets (3-2, 0-0 Big Sky) on Saturday, October 16, 2021 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. Keep reading below for all the info you need, which includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Montana vs. Sacramento State

Game Day: Saturday, October 16, 2021

Saturday, October 16, 2021 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV: CW

CW Stadium: Washington-Grizzly Stadium

Betting Information for Montana vs. Sacramento State

Favorite Spread Total Montana -19.5 41.5

Montana and Sacramento State Stats

The Grizzlies average 30.6 points per game, 5.8 more than the Hornets give up per contest (24.8).

The Grizzlies have turned the ball over zero times this season, one fewer than the Hornets have forced (1).

The Hornets have scored 25.8 points per game this year, 12.0 more than the Grizzlies have given up.

The Hornets have turned the ball over one time, two fewer times than the Grizzlies have forced turnovers (3).

Montana Players to Watch

Camron Humphrey has thrown for 722 yards (144.4 ypg) to lead Montana, completing 61% of his passes and tossing nine touchdown passes and four interceptions this season. He's also figured in the ground game with 90 rushing yards (18.0 ypg) on 29 carries with one rushing touchdown.

The team's top rusher, Xavier Harris, has carried the ball 71 times for 383 yards (76.6 per game), with one touchdown this year.

This season Isiah Childs has piled up 156 yards (31.2 per game) on 38 attempts with one touchdown.

Samuel Akem's team-leading 242 receiving yards (48.4 yards per game) have come on 15 receptions with three touchdowns.

Mitch Roberts has put together a 214-yard season so far (42.8 receiving yards per game) with one touchdown, hauling in 18 passes.

Malik Flowers' nine catches are good enough for 183 yards (36.6 ypg) and two touchdowns.

Sacramento State Players to Watch

Jake Dunniway leads Sacramento State with 862 passing yards (172.4 ypg) on 59-of-99 passing with five touchdowns compared to one interception this season.

Asher O'Hara has carried the ball 72 times for a team-high 289 yards (57.8 per game), with four touchdowns this year.

This season BJ Perkinson has rushed for 176 yards (35.2 per game) on 25 carries, while also catching 10 passes for 111 yards (22.2 per game).

Pierre Williams' team-high 476 receiving yards (95.2 yards per game) have come on 31 receptions with two touchdowns.

Marshel Martin has put together a 254-yard season so far (50.8 receiving yards per game) with three touchdowns, reeling in 22 passes.

Marcus Fulcher's nine catches have yielded 140 yards (28.0 ypg) and one touchdown.

