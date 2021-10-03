Eastern Washington hosts Montana in a game that will likely have postseason implications in the Big Sky conference.

In this summer's conference preseason poll, Montana and Eastern Washington were picked to finish second and third, respectively, in the Big Sky this fall. With both teams undefeated to this point, their meeting on Saturday carries heavy implications - especially due to the fact the team ahead of them, Weber State, has started 1-3 and is 0-1 in conference play.

How to Watch: Montana vs. Eastern Washington

Game Date: Oct. 2, 2021

Game Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

Montana is currently ranked No. 4 in the FCS with a 3-0 record. Its most notable win came in its season opener when the team went on the road and beat ranked FBS opponent Washington 13-7. It was just the fifth time since 2007 a ranked FBS team lost to an FCS opponent.

The Grizzlies followed that performance up by dispatching Western Illinois 42-7. Then last week, coming off a bye, they opened conference play with a 39-7 defeat of Cal Poly.

Eastern Washington - ranked No. 6 in FCS - also started out the year by beating an FBS opponent, taking down UNLV 35-33 in overtime. The Eagles followed that up with three explosive offensive performances - a 63-14 win over Central Washington, a 62-56 win over Western Illinois, and last week picked up their first conference victory in a 50-21 win against Southern Utah.

The Eagles have succeeded by lighting up the scoreboard, while the Grizzlies are winning because they keep points off the board. Saturday's game pits the nation's second-best scoring offense (52.5 points per game) against the third-best scoring defense (7 PPG).

