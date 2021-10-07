Sep 11, 2021; Fresno, California, USA; Cal Poly Mustangs quarterback Spencer Brasch (13) throws a pass against the Fresno State Bulldogs in the second quarter at Bulldog Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

The Montana State Bobcats (4-1, 0-0 Big Sky) take on a familiar opponent when they host the Cal Poly Mustangs (1-4, 0-0 Big Sky) on Saturday, October 9, 2021 at Bobcat Stadium in a Big Sky showdown. Check out the story below for all the info you need to know, including how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Montana State vs. Cal Poly

Game Day: Saturday, October 9, 2021

Saturday, October 9, 2021 Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest

AT&T Sportsnet Southwest Stadium: Bobcat Stadium

Montana State and Cal Poly Stats

This year, the Bobcats score 4.4 fewer points per game (36.6) than the Mustangs give up (41.0).

The Bobcats have one turnover this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Mustangs.

The Bobcats defense has allowed 12.0 points per game this season, about the same as the 13.2 the Mustangs have scored.

The Mustangs have turned the ball over two times this season, one more turnover than the Bobcats have forced (1).

Montana State Players to Watch

Matthew McKay has 1,181 passing yards (236.2 ypg) to lead Montana State, completing 66.4% of his passes and recording 10 touchdown passes and one interception this season. He's also chipped in on the ground with 138 rushing yards (27.6 ypg) on 34 carries.

Isaiah Ifanse has carried the ball 95 times for a team-high 603 yards (120.6 per game), with four touchdowns this year.

This season Elijah Elliott has 117 receiving yards (23.4 per game) on seven catches with one touchdown, while also collecting 177 rushing yards (35.4 per game) on 30 attempts.

Lance McCutcheon's 521 receiving yards (104.2 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's registered 27 receptions and four touchdowns.

Willie Patterson has put up a 140-yard season so far (28.0 receiving yards per game) with two touchdowns, hauling in nine passes.

Cal Poly Players to Watch

Spencer Brasch has thrown for 530 yards (106.0 ypg) to lead Cal Poly, completing 57.7% of his passes and collecting three touchdown passes and one interception this season.

Shakobe Harper has carried the ball 48 times for a team-high 113 yards (22.6 per game), with two touchdowns this year.

This season Chuby Dunu has rushed for 92 yards (18.4 per game) on 29 carries.

Chris Coleman's team-high 235 receiving yards (47.0 yards per game) have come on 18 receptions with three touchdowns.

Michael Briscoe has hauled in nine passes for 210 yards (42.0 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Giancarlo Woods' 14 receptions have turned into 188 yards (37.6 ypg).

