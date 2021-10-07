    • October 7, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
    Search
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Montana State Bobcats vs. Cal Poly Mustangs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Sep 11, 2021; Fresno, California, USA; Cal Poly Mustangs quarterback Spencer Brasch (13) throws a pass against the Fresno State Bulldogs in the second quarter at Bulldog Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

    Sep 11, 2021; Fresno, California, USA; Cal Poly Mustangs quarterback Spencer Brasch (13) throws a pass against the Fresno State Bulldogs in the second quarter at Bulldog Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

    The Montana State Bobcats (4-1, 0-0 Big Sky) take on a familiar opponent when they host the Cal Poly Mustangs (1-4, 0-0 Big Sky) on Saturday, October 9, 2021 at Bobcat Stadium in a Big Sky showdown. Check out the story below for all the info you need to know, including how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Montana State vs. Cal Poly

    • Game Day: Saturday, October 9, 2021
    • Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
    • TV: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest
    • Stadium: Bobcat Stadium
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Montana State and Cal Poly Stats

    • This year, the Bobcats score 4.4 fewer points per game (36.6) than the Mustangs give up (41.0).
    • The Bobcats have one turnover this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Mustangs.
    • The Bobcats defense has allowed 12.0 points per game this season, about the same as the 13.2 the Mustangs have scored.
    • The Mustangs have turned the ball over two times this season, one more turnover than the Bobcats have forced (1).

    Montana State Players to Watch

    • Matthew McKay has 1,181 passing yards (236.2 ypg) to lead Montana State, completing 66.4% of his passes and recording 10 touchdown passes and one interception this season. He's also chipped in on the ground with 138 rushing yards (27.6 ypg) on 34 carries.
    • Isaiah Ifanse has carried the ball 95 times for a team-high 603 yards (120.6 per game), with four touchdowns this year.
    • This season Elijah Elliott has 117 receiving yards (23.4 per game) on seven catches with one touchdown, while also collecting 177 rushing yards (35.4 per game) on 30 attempts.
    • Lance McCutcheon's 521 receiving yards (104.2 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's registered 27 receptions and four touchdowns.
    • Willie Patterson has put up a 140-yard season so far (28.0 receiving yards per game) with two touchdowns, hauling in nine passes.

    Cal Poly Players to Watch

    • Spencer Brasch has thrown for 530 yards (106.0 ypg) to lead Cal Poly, completing 57.7% of his passes and collecting three touchdown passes and one interception this season.
    • Shakobe Harper has carried the ball 48 times for a team-high 113 yards (22.6 per game), with two touchdowns this year.
    • This season Chuby Dunu has rushed for 92 yards (18.4 per game) on 29 carries.
    • Chris Coleman's team-high 235 receiving yards (47.0 yards per game) have come on 18 receptions with three touchdowns.
    • Michael Briscoe has hauled in nine passes for 210 yards (42.0 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.
    • Giancarlo Woods' 14 receptions have turned into 188 yards (37.6 ypg).

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    October
    9
    2021

    Cal Poly-San Luis Obispo at Montana State

    TV CHANNEL: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest
    Time
    4:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Oct 3, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (2) runs the ball against the Washington Football Team in the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
    NFL

    Atlanta Falcons vs. New York Jets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/10/2021

    7 minutes ago
    Oct 2, 2021; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins running back Zach Charbonnet (24) runs the ball against the Arizona State Sun Devils during the first half at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
    NCAA Football

    Arizona vs. UCLA: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/9/2021

    19 minutes ago
    Oct 2, 2021; Boise, Idaho, USA; Nevada Wolf Pack quarterback Carson Strong (12) throws a pass down field during play in the second half against Boise State Broncos at Albertsons Stadium. Nevada beats Boise State 41-31. Mandatory Credit: Brian Losness-USA TODAY Sports
    NCAA Football

    Nevada vs. New Mexico State: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/9/2021

    19 minutes ago
    Sep 18, 2021; Berkeley, California, USA; California Golden Bears linebacker Cameron Goode (19) rushes Sacramento State Hornets quarterback Jake Dunniway (12) during the third quarter at FTX Field at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports
    NCAA Football

    Sacramento State vs. Southern Utah: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/9/2021

    19 minutes ago
    Oct 2, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Memphis Tigers running back Rodrigues Clark (2) carries the ball in the second half against the Temple Owls at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports
    NCAA Football

    Tulsa vs. Memphis: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/9/2021

    19 minutes ago
    Sep 18, 2021; College Station, Texas, USA; New Mexico Lobos running back Bobby Cole (34) is upended by Texas A&amp;M Aggies defensive back Tyreek Chappell (7) during the second half at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
    NCAA Football

    San Diego State vs. New Mexico: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/9/2021

    20 minutes ago
    Oct 2, 2021; Boulder, Colorado, USA; USC Trojans quarterback Kedon Slovis (9) passes under pressure from Colorado Buffaloes defensive lineman Jalen Sami (99) in the second half at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
    NCAA Football

    USC vs. Utah: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/9/2021

    20 minutes ago
    Oct 2, 2021; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce Young (9) is pushed out of bounds by Mississippi Rebels linebacker Austin Keys (11) during the second half of an NCAA college football game at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Butch Dill-USA TODAY Sports
    NCAA Football

    Texas A&M vs. Alabama: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/9/2021

    21 minutes ago
    Oct 2, 2021; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Michigan Wolverines running back Hassan Haskins (25) rushes with the football during the third quarter as Wisconsin Badgers linebacker Leo Chenal (5) and linebacker C.J. Goetz (98) defend at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
    NCAA Football

    Nebraska vs. Michigan: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/9/2021

    21 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy