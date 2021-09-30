Sep 3, 2021; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Northern Colorado Bears quarterback Dylan McCaffrey (12) prepares to pass in the first quarter against the Colorado Buffaloes at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Big Sky foes meet when the Montana State Bobcats (3-1, 0-0 Big Sky) and the Northern Colorado Bears (2-2, 0-0 Big Sky) square off on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at Bobcat Stadium. Look below for more important info, which includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Montana State vs. Northern Colorado

Game Day: Saturday, October 2, 2021

Saturday, October 2, 2021 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV: ABC

ABC Stadium: Bobcat Stadium

Montana State and Northern Colorado Stats

This year, the Bobcats rack up 17.0 more points per game (35.8) than the Bears allow (18.8).

The Bobcats have turned the ball over one time this season, one more turnover than the Bears have forced (0).

The Bears, on average, score 6.5 more points (19.8) than the Bobcats allow (13.3).

This season the Bears have turned the ball over one time, while the Bobcats have forced 1 turnovers.

Montana State Players to Watch

Matthew McKay has thrown for 905 yards (226.3 ypg) to lead Montana State, completing 66.7% of his passes and tossing nine touchdown passes and one interception this season. He's also run for 122 yards (30.5 ypg) on 32 carries.

Isaiah Ifanse has carried the ball 75 times for a team-high 489 yards (122.3 per game), with three touchdowns this year.

Lance McCutcheon's team-leading 414 receiving yards (103.5 yards per game) have come on 23 receptions with three touchdowns.

Willie Patterson has reeled in seven passes for 124 yards (31.0 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

Elijah Elliott's six grabs are good enough for 107 yards (26.8 ypg) and one touchdown.

Northern Colorado Players to Watch

Dylan McCaffrey has thrown for 498 yards (124.5 ypg) to lead Northern Colorado, completing 59.2% of his passes and recording three touchdown passes and one interception this season.

The team's top rusher, Gene Sledge Jr., has carried the ball 49 times for 206 yards (51.5 per game), with two touchdowns this year.

This season Jullen Ison has rushed for 66 yards (16.5 per game) on nine carries with one touchdown.

Kassidy Woods' 255 receiving yards (63.8 yards per game) lead the team. He has 20 receptions with one touchdown.

Jonah Morris has put together a 108-yard season so far (27.0 receiving yards per game) with one touchdown, reeling in 16 passes.

Jaren Mitchell's 10 catches this season have resulted in 102 yards (25.5 ypg) and one touchdown.

