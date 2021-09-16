September 16, 2021
How to Watch Montana State Bobcats vs. San Diego Toreros: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Sep 4, 2021; Laramie, Wyoming, USA; Montana State Bobcats quarterback Matthew McKay (1) hands off to running back Isaiah Ifanse (22) against the Wyoming Cowboys during the fourth quarter at Jonah Field at War Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Babbitt-USA TODAY Sports

The San Diego Toreros (0-2) visit the Montana State Bobcats (1-1) at Bobcat Stadium on Saturday, September 18, 2021. Keep reading below for all the details you need, which includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Montana State vs. San Diego

Montana State and San Diego Stats

  • The Bobcats score 10.0 fewer points per game (30.5) than the Toreros give up (40.5).
  • The Bobcats have turned the ball over one more time (1 total) than the Toreros have forced a turnover (0) this season.
  • The Toreros' average points scored this year (12.0) and the Bobcats' points allowed (13.0) are within 1.0 point of each other.
  • This year the Toreros have zero turnovers, one fewer than the Bobcats have takeaways (1).

Montana State Players to Watch

  • Matthew McKay has been a dual threat to lead Montana State in both passing and rushing. He has 200 passing yards (200.0 ypg), completing 67.9% of his passes and recording two touchdown passes this season. He's rushed for 11 yards (11.0 ypg) on nine carries.
  • Isaiah Ifanse has carried the ball 16 times for a team-high 103 yards (103.0 per game) this year. He has also caught four passes for 33 yards (33.0 per game).
  • Lance McCutcheon's 71 receiving yards (71.0 yards per game) lead the team. He has five receptions with one touchdown.
  • Treyton Pickering has hauled in three grabs for 31 yards (31.0 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

San Diego Players to Watch

  • Mason Randall has thrown for 254 yards (254.0 ypg) to lead San Diego, completing 65.9% of his passes and collecting one touchdown pass and two interceptions this season. He's also contributed in the ground game with 17 rushing yards (17.0 ypg) on six carries with one rushing touchdown.
  • The team's top rusher, Terrance Smith, has carried the ball 14 times for 82 yards (82.0 per game) this year.
  • This season Emilio Martinez has racked up 20 carries for 76 yards (76.0 per game), while also catching six passes for 42 yards (42.0 per game).
  • Michael Gadinis' team-leading 83 receiving yards (83.0 yards per game) have come on eight receptions.
  • Christian Brown has racked up 67 receiving yards (67.0 yards per game), reeling in six passes this year.

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

September
18
2021

San Diego at Montana State

TV CHANNEL: ABC
Time
3:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
