Montana State vs. Weber State: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/15/2021

How to Watch Montana State Bobcats vs. Weber State Wildcats: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Weber State Wildcats (2-3, 0-0 Big Sky) will clash with a fellow Big Sky team when they welcome in the Montana State Bobcats (5-1, 0-0 Big Sky) on Friday, October 15, 2021 at Stewart Stadium. Check out the article below for all the info you need to know, including how to watch this game on FuboTV.
How to Watch Weber State vs. Montana State
- Game Day: Friday, October 15, 2021
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Stadium: Stewart Stadium
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Weber State and Montana State Stats
- This year, the Wildcats score 15.6 more points per game (26.8) than the Bobcats give up (11.2).
- This year, the Wildcats have turned the ball over two times, one more than the Bobcats' takeaways (1).
- The Bobcats have averaged 17.2 more points this year (38.0) than the Wildcats have allowed (20.8).
- This year the Bobcats have one turnover, one fewer than the Wildcats have takeaways (2).
Weber State Players to Watch
- Kylan Weisser has 545 passing yards (109.0 ypg) to lead Weber State, completing 61.6% of his passes and recording four touchdown passes and two interceptions this season. He's also contributed on the ground with 87 rushing yards (17.4 ypg) on 22 carries with two rushing touchdowns.
- Dontae McMillan has carried the ball 48 times for a team-high 289 yards (57.8 per game), with two touchdowns this year.
- This season Josh Davis has collected 220 yards (44.0 per game) on 49 attempts with one touchdown.
- Rashid Shaheed's team-leading 228 receiving yards (45.6 yards per game) have come on 13 receptions with one touchdown.
- Ty MacPherson has put up a 200-yard season so far (40.0 receiving yards per game) with two touchdowns, hauling in 17 passes.
- Randal Grimes has hauled in nine receptions for 131 yards (26.2 ypg) this season.
Montana State Players to Watch
- Matthew McKay has 1,344 passing yards (224.0 ypg) to lead Montana State, completing 67.9% of his passes and collecting 12 touchdown passes and one interception this season. He's also contributed on the ground with 163 rushing yards (27.2 ypg) on 42 carries.
- The team's top rusher, Isaiah Ifanse, has carried the ball 108 times for 661 yards (110.2 per game), with six touchdowns this year.
- This season Elijah Elliott has piled up 39 carries for 201 yards (33.5 per game), while also catching eight passes for 128 yards (21.3 per game) and one touchdown.
- Lance McCutcheon's 578 receiving yards (96.3 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's collected 30 receptions and four touchdowns.
- Willie Patterson has recorded 163 receiving yards (27.2 yards per game) and two touchdowns, hauling in 11 passes this year.
Weber State Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
9/18/2021
James Madison
L 37-24
Home
9/25/2021
UC Davis
L 17-14
Home
10/2/2021
Cal Poly
W 38-7
Away
10/15/2021
Montana State
-
Home
10/23/2021
Eastern Washington
-
Away
10/30/2021
Idaho State
-
Away
11/6/2021
Portland State
-
Home
Montana State Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
9/25/2021
Portland State
W 30-17
Away
10/2/2021
Northern Colorado
W 40-7
Home
10/9/2021
Cal Poly
W 45-7
Home
10/15/2021
Weber State
-
Away
10/23/2021
Idaho State
-
Home
11/6/2021
Eastern Washington
-
Away
11/13/2021
Idaho
-
Home
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
October
15
2021
Montana State at Weber State
TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
10:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)