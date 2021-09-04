September 4, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
Search
Publish date:

How to Watch Montana Grizzlies at Washington Huskies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Washington looks for a season-opening win before its matchup with Michigan next week.
Author:

Montana heads to Washington on Saturday looking to pull off an upset. The last time Montana faced a Pac-12 team came in 2019 when they lost to Oregon 35-3.

How to Watch:

Date: Sept. 4, 2021

Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Washington (IN)

You can stream the game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Washington comes into this season with the aim of competing for the Pac-12 title and a possible playoff berth. The Huskies are one of five Pac-12 schools ranked in the preseason AP Top 25.

The Huskies won the Pac-12 North division last year but could not play in the championship game due to COVID-19.

This game should be a warm-up for the Huskies on their way to their second-week matchup with Michigan, but the Grizzlies will not go to go down without a fight.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

September
4
2021

Montana Grizzlies at Washington Huskies

TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Washington (IN)
Time
8:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Fans
Other

How to Watch Frisco vs. Massachusetts

Trey Mullinax
Golf

How to Watch the Korn Ferry Tour Championship, Third Round

Minnesota Lynx Odyssey Sims
WNBA

How to Watch Mystics vs. Lynx

Texas A&M
NCAAFB

How to Watch Kent State at Texas A&M

Washington Huskies
NCAAFB

How to Watch Montana at Washington

Inter Miami CF
MLS

How to Watch Inter Miami CF at FC Cincinnati

JT Daniels Georgia Bulldogs
NCAAFB

How to Watch Georgia at Clemson

Georgia Tech
NCAAFB

How to Watch Northern Illinois at Georgia Tech

Florida Gators
NCAAFB

How to Watch Florida Atlantic at Florida

Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy