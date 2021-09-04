How to Watch Montana at Washington

How to Watch Montana Grizzlies at Washington Huskies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Montana heads to Washington on Saturday looking to pull off an upset. The last time Montana faced a Pac-12 team came in 2019 when they lost to Oregon 35-3.
How to Watch:
Date: Sept. 4, 2021
Time: 8 p.m. ET
TV: Pac-12 Washington (IN)
Washington comes into this season with the aim of competing for the Pac-12 title and a possible playoff berth. The Huskies are one of five Pac-12 schools ranked in the preseason AP Top 25.
The Huskies won the Pac-12 North division last year but could not play in the championship game due to COVID-19.
This game should be a warm-up for the Huskies on their way to their second-week matchup with Michigan, but the Grizzlies will not go to go down without a fight.
