How to Watch Montana at Washington

Washington looks for a season-opening win before its matchup with Michigan next week.

Montana heads to Washington on Saturday looking to pull off an upset. The last time Montana faced a Pac-12 team came in 2019 when they lost to Oregon 35-3.

How to Watch:

Date: Sept. 4, 2021

Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Washington (IN)

Washington comes into this season with the aim of competing for the Pac-12 title and a possible playoff berth. The Huskies are one of five Pac-12 schools ranked in the preseason AP Top 25.

The Huskies won the Pac-12 North division last year but could not play in the championship game due to COVID-19.

This game should be a warm-up for the Huskies on their way to their second-week matchup with Michigan, but the Grizzlies will not go to go down without a fight.

