    • October 16, 2021
    How to Watch Montana State Bobcats at Weber State Wildcats: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Montana State looks for its sixth win in a row when it visits Weber State on Friday night.
    Montana State has been on a roll. The Bobcats have won five straight games after losing 19–16 to Wyoming in the first game of the football season.

    How to Watch Montana State at Weber State:

    Game Date: Oct. 15, 2021

    Match Time: 10 p.m. ET

    TV: ESPN U (G)

    Live stream the Montana State at Weber State game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    They have glided through their schedule since then, winning four of their five games by at least 33 points. The closest game they have had during this winning streak came in a 30–17 win against Portland State.

    Montana State is led by quarterback Matthew McKay, who has thrown for 1,344 yards, 13 touchdowns and just one interception.

    Weber State will look to slow McKay and the Bobcats down Friday night. The Wildcats won their last game 38–7 against Cal Poly, which improved their record to 2–3.

    The win snapped a two-game losing streak in which they lost to UC Davis and James Madison. They played well in those games but came up just short in both.

    The last time these two schools played was in 2018 when Weber State won 34–24. It was the third straight win over the Bobcats, and they will look to make it four in a row Friday.

    October
    15
    2021

    Montana State Bobcats at Weber State Wildcats

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN U (G)
    Time
    10:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
