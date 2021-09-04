How to Watch Morehead State at James Madison

September 4, 2021
How to Watch Morehead State Eagles at James Madison Dukes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

After losing in the FCS semifinals in the spring season, James Madison looks to get back in championship shape.
James Madison was upset in the FCS semifinals by Sam Houston, falling 38-35 to the Bearkats. Entering the fall season, the Dukes will look to return to championship form, starting with Saturday's game against Morehead State.

The Dukes are ranked second in the FCS as the season begins. In the last five years, James Madison has made it to the championship game three times, including a 2016 win over Youngstown State.

Date: Sep. 4, 2021

Time: 6 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Washington

Live stream the Morehead State at James Madison game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Last season, the Eagles went 4-3, including wins in the final three games of the season but a 52-0 loss to James Madison to start the season.

James Madison has scored at least 44 points in each of the last five meetings between these teams.

Morehead State at James Madison

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Washington
6:00
PM/ET
