Morgan State vs. Howard: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/8/2021

October 6, 2021
How to Watch Morgan State Bears vs. Howard Bison: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Dec 12, 2020; Pasadena, California, USA; A general view of the Rose Bowl goal posts during an NCAA football game between the Southern California Trojans and the UCLA Bruins. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Howard Bison (1-4, 0-0 MEAC) have home advantage in a MEAC showdown versus the Morgan State Bears (0-4, 0-0 MEAC) at William H. Greene Stadium on Friday, October 8, 2021. Keep reading below for all the details you need, which includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Howard vs. Morgan State

Howard and Morgan State Stats

  • This year, the Bison score 20.2 fewer points per game (16.8) than the Bears allow (37.0).
  • The Bison have turned the ball over one time this season, one fewer than the Bears have forced (2).
  • The average points scored by the Bears this year, 10.3, is 27.1 fewer than the 37.4 the Bison have given up per game.
  • The Bears have turned the ball over two times this season, two more turnovers than the Bison have forced (0).

Howard Players to Watch

  • Quinton Williams has thrown for 756 yards (151.2 ypg) to lead Howard, completing 54.1% of his passes and tossing five touchdown passes and two interceptions this season. He's also run for 62 yards (12.4 ypg) on 24 carries with one rushing touchdown.
  • Jarett Hunter has carried the ball 49 times for a team-high 239 yards (47.8 per game) this year.
  • Antoine Murray's team-leading 147 receiving yards (29.4 yards per game) have come on 12 receptions.
  • Kasey Hawthorne has put up a 123-yard season so far (24.6 receiving yards per game) with one touchdown, hauling in 11 passes.
  • Matthew McDonald has hauled in eight grabs for 99 yards (19.8 ypg) and two touchdowns this season.

Morgan State Players to Watch

  • Neil Boudreau leads Morgan State with 503 passing yards (125.8 ypg) on 47-of-91 passing with four touchdowns and four interceptions this season. He also has 49 rushing yards (12.3 ypg) on 29 carries.
  • Jabriel Johnson's team-high 210 rushing yards (52.5 per game) have come on 45 carries this year.
  • Wesley Wolfolk's 165 receiving yards (41.3 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's collected nine receptions and three touchdowns.
  • Thomas Marcus has reeled in 12 passes for 129 yards (32.3 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.
  • Isaiah Gerena's six catches this season have resulted in 52 yards (13.0 ypg).

Howard Schedule and Results

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

9/18/2021

Hampton

L 48-32

Home

9/25/2021

Robert Morris

L 22-16

Away

10/2/2021

Sacred Heart

W 22-17

Home

10/8/2021

Morgan State

-

Home

10/23/2021

Norfolk State

-

Home

10/30/2021

Delaware State

-

Away

11/6/2021

South Carolina State

-

Away

Morgan State Schedule and Results

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

9/11/2021

Tulane

L 69-20

Away

9/18/2021

Sacred Heart

L 21-7

Away

10/2/2021

Saint Francis (PA)

L 27-14

Home

10/8/2021

Howard

-

Away

10/16/2021

South Carolina State

-

Away

10/23/2021

North Carolina Central

-

Home

10/30/2021

Norfolk State

-

Away

How To Watch

October
8
2021

Morgan State at Howard

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
8:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
