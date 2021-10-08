    • October 8, 2021
    How to Watch Morgan State at Howard: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Morgan State will hit the road Friday to take on Howard in an HBCU college football showdown.
    Author:

    The college football schedule offers under-the-radar games that fans should keep a close eye on, including Friday's game between Morgan State and Howard.

    How to Watch Morgan State Bears at Howard Bison:

    Game Date: Oct. 8, 2021

    Game Time: 8 p.m. EST

    TV Channel: ESPNU

    You can live stream the Morgan State at Howard game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    So far this season, Morgan State has an 0–4 record. The Bears are coming off of a tough 27–14 loss against St. Francis (Pa.) and Bears will work to get their first win of the season Friday.

    On the other side of the field, the Bison are just 1–4 this season. In their most recent game against Sacred Heart, they scored their first win of the year.

    In the 22–17 victory against the Pioneers, Howard quarterback Quinton Williams threw for 209 yards and three touchdowns. Wide receiver Matthew McDonald caught two of those touchdowns and finished with a team-high 80 receiving yards.

    The Bison will look to start a winning streak against the winless Bears, but Morgan State will battle in their MEAC conference opener.

    How To Watch

    October
    8
    2021

    Morgan State at Howard

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN U
    Time
    8:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
