Navy vs. Houston: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 9/25/2021

September 23, 2021
How to Watch Navy Midshipmen vs. Houston Cougars: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Sep 11, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Cougars quarterback Clayton Tune (3) grabs his leg during a long run in the second half against the Rice Owls at Rice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports

The Houston Cougars (2-1, 0-0 AAC) have home advantage in an AAC clash versus the Navy Midshipmen (0-2, 0-0 AAC) at John O'Quinn Field at TDECU Stadium on Saturday, September 25, 2021. Look below for more important details, which includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Houston vs. Navy

  • Game Day: Saturday, September 25, 2021
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV: ESPN
  • Stadium: John O'Quinn Field at TDECU Stadium
  • Stadium: John O'Quinn Field at TDECU Stadium

Houston and Navy Stats

  • The Cougars rack up just 0.7 more points per game (36.7) than the Midshipmen surrender (36.0).
  • The Cougars have turned the ball over five times this season, two more turnovers than the Midshipmen have forced (3).
  • The Cougars have allowed an average of 15.0 points per game, 10.0 more than the 5.0 the Midshipmen have scored.
  • This season the Midshipmen have three turnovers, two fewer than the Cougars have takeaways (5).

Houston Players to Watch

  • Clayton Tune has been a dual threat to lead Houston in both passing and rushing. He has 472 passing yards (157.3 ypg), completing 70.7% of his passes and recording four touchdown passes and five interceptions this season. He's rushed for 69 yards (23.0 ypg) on 24 carries with one rushing touchdown.
  • Alton McCaskill has carried the ball 34 times for a team-high 159 yards (53.0 per game), with four touchdowns this year. He's also tacked on five catches for 51 yards (17.0 per game) and one touchdown.
  • Nathaniel Dell's team-high 301 receiving yards (100.3 yards per game) have come on 22 receptions with three touchdowns.
  • Christian Trahan has totaled 73 receiving yards (24.3 yards per game), reeling in 10 passes this year.
  • Jake Herslow's six catches are good enough for 66 yards (22.0 ypg) and one touchdown.

Navy Players to Watch

  • Maasai Maynor leads Navy with 59 passing yards (29.5 ypg) on 5-of-11 passing this season.
  • The team's top rusher, Xavier Arline, has carried the ball 32 times for 107 yards (53.5 per game), with one touchdown this year.
  • This season James Harris II has rushed for 97 yards (48.5 per game) on 19 carries.
  • Mychal Cooper's 45 receiving yards (22.5 yards per game) lead the team. He has three receptions.
  • Tyger Goslin has put up a 27-yard season so far (13.5 receiving yards per game), hauling in two passes.
  • Chance Warren's one catch is good enough for 11 yards (5.5 ypg).

Houston Schedule and Results

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

9/4/2021

Texas Tech

L 38-21

Home

9/11/2021

Rice

W 44-7

Away

9/18/2021

Grambling

W 45-0

Home

9/25/2021

Navy

-

Home

10/1/2021

Tulsa

-

Away

10/7/2021

Tulane

-

Away

10/23/2021

East Carolina

-

Home

Navy Schedule and Results

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

9/4/2021

Marshall

L 49-7

Home

9/11/2021

Air Force

L 23-3

Home

9/25/2021

Houston

-

Away

10/2/2021

UCF

-

Home

10/9/2021

SMU

-

Home

10/14/2021

Memphis

-

Away

How To Watch

September
25
2021

Navy at Houston

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
