    • October 14, 2021
    Oct 2, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Temple Owls linebacker Yvandy Rigby (31) sacks Memphis Tigers quarterback Seth Henigan (14) in the second half at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports

    The Memphis Tigers (3-3, 0-0 AAC) host an AAC showdown against the Navy Midshipmen (1-4, 0-0 AAC) on Thursday, October 14, 2021 at the Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium. Below is an article containing all the details you need, including how to watch this game on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Memphis vs. Navy

    • Game Day: Thursday, October 14, 2021
    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
    • TV: ESPN
    • Stadium: Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Memphis and Navy Stats

    • The Tigers score 3.8 more points per game (36.0) than the Midshipmen surrender (32.2).
    • This year, the Tigers have turned the ball over 10 times, three more than the Midshipmen's takeaways (7).
    • The average points per game for the Midshipmen this year, 17.6, is 15.1 fewer than the 32.7 the Tigers have given up.
    • The Midshipmen have turned the ball over six times this season, three more turnovers than the Tigers have forced (3).

    Memphis Players to Watch

    • Seth Henigan has 1,938 passing yards (323.0 ypg) to lead Memphis, completing 60.5% of his passes and tossing 14 touchdown passes and three interceptions this season.
    • Brandon Thomas has carried the ball 92 times for a team-high 586 yards (97.7 per game), with six touchdowns this year.
    • This season Rodrigues Clark has racked up 283 yards (47.2 per game) on 42 attempts with three touchdowns.
    • Calvin Austin III's team-high 837 receiving yards (139.5 yards per game) have come on 48 receptions with eight touchdowns.
    • Sean Dykes has reeled in 26 passes for 438 yards (73.0 yards per game) and four touchdowns this year.
    • Javon Ivory's 16 receptions have yielded 266 yards (44.3 ypg) and two touchdowns.
    • Tai Lavatai has 130 passing yards (26.0 ypg) to lead Navy, completing 41.2% of his passes and collecting one touchdown pass and one interception this season. He's also helped out on the ground with 128 rushing yards (25.6 ypg) on 61 carries with two rushing touchdowns.
    • The team's top rusher, Isaac Ruoss, has carried the ball 61 times for 233 yards (46.6 per game), with two touchdowns this year.
    • This season James Harris II has taken 47 carries for 214 yards (42.8 per game).
    • Mychal Cooper's 128 receiving yards (25.6 yards per game) lead the team. He has six receptions.
    • Chance Warren has put together an 81-yard season so far (16.2 receiving yards per game), hauling in three passes.
    • Kai Puailoa Rojas' one catch this season have resulted in 37 yards (7.4 ypg) and one touchdown.

    Memphis Schedule and Results

    9/25/2021

    UTSA

    L 31-28

    Home

    10/2/2021

    Temple

    L 34-31

    Away

    10/9/2021

    Tulsa

    L 35-29

    Away

    10/14/2021

    Navy

    -

    Home

    10/22/2021

    UCF

    -

    Away

    11/6/2021

    SMU

    -

    Home

    11/13/2021

    East Carolina

    -

    Home

    9/25/2021

    Houston

    L 28-20

    Away

    10/2/2021

    UCF

    W 34-30

    Home

    10/9/2021

    SMU

    L 31-24

    Home

    10/14/2021

    Memphis

    -

    Away

    10/23/2021

    Cincinnati

    -

    Home

    10/29/2021

    Tulsa

    -

    Away

    11/6/2021

    Notre Dame

    -

    Away

    Regional restrictions apply.

