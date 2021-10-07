    • October 7, 2021
    How to Watch Navy Midshipmen vs. SMU Mustangs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Sep 25, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Navy Midshipmen quarterback Xavier Arline (7) scrambles with the ball as Houston Cougars linebacker Deontay Anderson (2) attempts to make a tackle during the third quarter at TDECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

    The No. 24 SMU Mustangs (5-0, 0-0 AAC) play a familiar opponent when they visit the Navy Midshipmen (1-3, 0-0 AAC) on Saturday, October 9, 2021 at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in an AAC showdown. Look below for more important info, which includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Navy vs. SMU

    • Game Day: Saturday, October 9, 2021
    • Game Time: 3:30 PM ET
    • TV: CBS Sports Network
    • Stadium: Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Betting Information for SMU vs. Navy

    SMU vs Navy Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    SMU

    -13.5

    55.5

    SMU and Navy Stats

    • This year, the Mustangs rack up 10.1 more points per game (42.6) than the Midshipmen allow (32.5).
    • The Mustangs have turned the ball over eight times this season, three more turnovers than the Midshipmen have forced (5).
    • The Mustangs have allowed their opponents to score 21.8 points per game, 5.8 more than the 16.0 the Midshipmen are scoring per contest.
    • The Midshipmen have turned the ball over six times, three fewer times than the Mustangs have forced turnovers (9).

    SMU Players to Watch

    • Tanner Mordecai has thrown for 1,569 yards (313.8 ypg) to lead SMU, completing 70.2% of his passes and tossing 24 touchdown passes and six interceptions this season. He's also figured in the ground game with 149 rushing yards (29.8 ypg) on 27 carries with one rushing touchdown.
    • Ulysses Bentley IV's team-high 403 rushing yards (80.6 per game) have come on 53 carries, with two touchdowns this year.
    • This season Tre Siggers has taken 72 carries for 343 yards (68.6 per game) and one touchdown.
    • Danny Gray's 432 receiving yards (86.4 yards per game) lead the team. He has 27 receptions with seven touchdowns.
    • Rashee Rice has put up a 298-yard season so far (59.6 receiving yards per game) with six touchdowns, hauling in 22 passes.
    • Reggie Roberson Jr.'s 22 receptions have yielded 265 yards (53.0 ypg) and three touchdowns.

    Navy Players to Watch

    • Xavier Arline leads Navy with 109 passing yards (27.3 ypg) on 5-of-14 passing this season. He also adds 171 rushing yards (42.8 ypg) on 51 carries while scoring two touchdowns on the ground.
    • The team's top rusher, Isaac Ruoss, has carried the ball 51 times for 211 yards (52.8 per game), with two touchdowns this year.
    • This season James Harris II has rushed for 196 yards (49.0 per game) on 40 carries.
    • Mychal Cooper's 128 receiving yards (32.0 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's totaled six receptions.
    • Chance Warren has grabbed two passes for 60 yards (15.0 yards per game) this year.
    • Mark Walker's four grabs have netted him 34 yards (8.5 ypg).

    How To Watch

    October
    9
    2021

    SMU at Navy

    TV CHANNEL: CBS Sports Network
    Time
    3:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
