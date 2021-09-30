Navy vs. UCF: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/2/2021

September 30, 2021
How to Watch Navy Midshipmen vs. UCF Knights: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Sep 25, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Navy Midshipmen quarterback Xavier Arline (7) scrambles with the ball as Houston Cougars linebacker Deontay Anderson (2) attempts to make a tackle during the third quarter at TDECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

The UCF Knights (2-1, 0-0 AAC) play a familiar opponent when they visit the Navy Midshipmen (0-3, 0-0 AAC) on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in an AAC showdown. Below is an article containing all the details you need, including how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Navy vs. UCF

  • Game Day: Saturday, October 2, 2021
  • Game Time: 3:30 PM ET
  • TV: CBS Sports Network
  • Stadium: Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for UCF vs. Navy

UCF and Navy Stats

  • This year, the Knights put up 11.4 more points per game (44.7) than the Midshipmen surrender (33.3).
  • The Knights have three giveaways this season, while the Midshipmen have three takeaways .
  • The average points per game for the Midshipmen this season, 10.0, is 19.0 fewer than the 29.0 the Knights have given up.
  • The Midshipmen have turned the ball over one more time (4 total) than the Knights have forced a turnover (3) this season.

UCF Players to Watch

  • Dillon Gabriel has thrown for 814 yards (271.3 ypg) to lead UCF, completing 68.6% of his passes and tossing nine touchdown passes and three interceptions this season. He's also figured in the ground game with 125 rushing yards (41.7 ypg) on 24 carries with two rushing touchdowns.
  • The team's top rusher, Isaiah Bowser, has carried the ball 51 times for 268 yards (89.3 per game), with five touchdowns this year.
  • This season Johnny Richardson has rushed for 134 yards (44.7 per game) on 15 carries.
  • Jaylon Robinson's team-high 234 receiving yards (78.0 yards per game) have come on 12 receptions with two touchdowns.
  • Ryan O'Keefe has put up a 229-yard season so far (76.3 receiving yards per game) with one touchdown, reeling in 15 passes.
  • Brandon Johnson's 15 grabs have yielded 151 yards (50.3 ypg) and three touchdowns.

Navy Players to Watch

  • Xavier Arline has been a dual threat to lead Navy in both passing and rushing. He has 109 passing yards (36.3 ypg), completing 35.7% of his passes this season. He's rushed for 171 yards (57.0 ypg) on 51 carries with two rushing touchdowns.
  • This season James Harris II has racked up 144 yards (48.0 per game) on 30 carries.
  • Mychal Cooper's 128 receiving yards (42.7 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's registered six receptions.
  • Tyger Goslin has put up a 27-yard season so far (9.0 receiving yards per game), reeling in two passes.
  • Mark Walker's three catches have yielded 25 yards (8.3 ypg).

How To Watch

October
2
2021

UCF at Navy

TV CHANNEL: CBS Sports Network
Time
3:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
