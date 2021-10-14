How to Watch Navy vs. Memphis

Memphis takes on Navy at home in the hopes that it can get its first AAC win of the season.

Navy (1-4, 1-2) will hit the road this Thursday for a conference meeting with Memphis (3-3, 0-2). The Tigers haven't lost more than three conference games since their first year in the AAC back in 2013, but the start to the 2021 season hasn't been smooth.

How to Watch: Navy at Memphis

Game Date: Oct. 14, 2021

Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET



TV: ESPN

Memphis is coming off a 35-29 loss to Tulsa. The Tigers' offense is playing well this year, averaging 36.0 points per game, the 24th-best mark in the country. Freshman quarterback Seth Henigan is off to a strong start, completing 60.5% of his passes with 14 touchdowns and three interceptions. Eight of those scores have gone to Calvin Austin III.

As much as this offense is working with an inexperience of the quarterback, the defense has been a detriment to the team, allowing the 109th-most points per game in the country.

But the good news for Memphis is that the team's defensive struggles have mainly been against the pass.

Navy doesn't pass often. The Midshipmen average just 62.6 passing yards per game while rushing for 220.0 yards. They controlled the pace against UCF two weeks ago, leading to a 34-30 victory.

Navy is always a tough team to defend because the variety of run looks that the team gives. Four players have at least 47 carries this season, but just one of those four is averaging over four yards per carry. Navy has to find a way to be more efficient in the run game.

Memphis has won the past two meetings of these teams. In the last contest, Memphis emerged victorious in a 10-7 win.

