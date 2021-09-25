Navy is looking to pick up its first win of the year when it travels Saturday to take on Houston.

Navy has scored just 10 total points in its first two games this season, both losses. The Midshipmen will look to get their offense going Saturday against Houston.

The Midshipmen managed just seven against Marshall in a 45-7 loss and followed that up with only a field goal against rival Air Force in a 23-3 loss.

How to Watch Navy at Houston:

Date: Sept. 25, 2021

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPNU

In 2019, the Navy offense was a well-oiled machine as the Midshipmen went 11-2, including a bowl win over Kansas State.

Houston comes into the game 2-1. The Cougars have blown out Rice and Grambling State after losing their opener to Texas Tech 38-21.

The Cougars will look to continue their strong start against Navy and pick up a win in their conference opener. Houston, like everyone else in the American, is chasing top-10 Cincinnati this year. The Cougars will need to pick up wins early in their schedule to keep pace.

Navy has had a tough time scoring points this season, and if Houston can keep the Midshipmen from controlling the clock, the Cougars could run away with this game.