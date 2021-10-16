Oct 2, 2021; Clemson, South Carolina, USA; Boston College Eagles quarterback Dennis Grosel (6) throws under pressure form Clemson Tigers linebacker James Skalski (47) at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Adam Hagy-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 22 NC State Wolf Pack (4-1, 0-0 ACC) and Boston College Eagles (4-1, 0-0 ACC) will meet on Saturday, October 16, 2021 at Alumni Stadium, in a clash of ACC foes. Below is an article containing all the details you need, including how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Boston College vs. NC State

Game Day: Saturday, October 16, 2021

Saturday, October 16, 2021 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: ACCN

ACCN Stadium: Alumni Stadium

NC State and Boston College Stats

The Wolf Pack put up 15.4 more points per game (32.2) than the Eagles allow (16.8).

This year, the Wolf Pack have six turnovers, one fewer than the Eagles have takeaways (7).

The Eagles, on average, score 19.8 more points (35.6) than the Wolf Pack allow (15.8).

The Eagles have seven turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Wolf Pack.

NC State Players to Watch

Devin Leary leads NC State with 1,283 passing yards (256.6 ypg) on 124-of-184 passing with 12 touchdowns compared to two interceptions this season.

Zonovan Knight's team-high 462 rushing yards (92.4 per game) have come on 71 carries, with three touchdowns this year.

This season Ricky Person Jr. has racked up 346 yards (69.2 per game) on 68 attempts with four touchdowns.

Emeka Emezie's 369 receiving yards (73.8 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's totaled 32 receptions and one touchdown.

Devin Carter has put up a 259-yard season so far (51.8 receiving yards per game) with two touchdowns, hauling in 16 passes.

Thayer Thomas' 23 receptions have netted him 190 yards (38.0 ypg) and three touchdowns.

Boston College Players to Watch

Dennis Grosel leads Boston College with 763 passing yards (152.6 ypg) on 62-of-102 passing with four touchdowns compared to four interceptions this season. He also adds 68 rushing yards (13.6 ypg) on 29 carries while scoring two touchdowns on the ground.

The team's top rusher, Pat Garwo III, has carried the ball 72 times for 470 yards (94.0 per game), with five touchdowns this year.

This season Alec Sinkfield has rushed for 141 yards (28.2 per game) on 39 carries with one touchdown.

Zay Flowers' 345 receiving yards (69.0 yards per game) lead the team. He has 23 receptions with two touchdowns.

Trae Barry has reeled in 14 passes for 241 yards (48.2 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

CJ Lewis' seven receptions have netted him 140 yards (28.0 ypg).

NC State Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 9/18/2021 Furman W 45-7 Home 9/25/2021 Clemson W 27-21 Home 10/2/2021 Louisiana Tech W 34-27 Home 10/16/2021 Boston College - Away 10/23/2021 Miami - Away 10/30/2021 Louisville - Home 11/6/2021 Florida State - Away

Boston College Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 9/18/2021 Temple W 28-3 Away 9/25/2021 Missouri W 41-34 Home 10/2/2021 Clemson L 19-13 Away 10/16/2021 NC State - Home 10/23/2021 Louisville - Away 10/30/2021 Syracuse - Away 11/5/2021 Virginia Tech - Home

