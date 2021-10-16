Publish date:
How to Watch NC State Wolf Pack vs. Boston College Eagles: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The No. 22 NC State Wolf Pack (4-1, 0-0 ACC) and Boston College Eagles (4-1, 0-0 ACC) will meet on Saturday, October 16, 2021 at Alumni Stadium, in a clash of ACC foes. Below is an article containing all the details you need, including how to watch this game on FuboTV.
How to Watch Boston College vs. NC State
- Game Day: Saturday, October 16, 2021
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: ACCN
- Stadium: Alumni Stadium
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
NC State and Boston College Stats
- The Wolf Pack put up 15.4 more points per game (32.2) than the Eagles allow (16.8).
- This year, the Wolf Pack have six turnovers, one fewer than the Eagles have takeaways (7).
- The Eagles, on average, score 19.8 more points (35.6) than the Wolf Pack allow (15.8).
- The Eagles have seven turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Wolf Pack.
NC State Players to Watch
- Devin Leary leads NC State with 1,283 passing yards (256.6 ypg) on 124-of-184 passing with 12 touchdowns compared to two interceptions this season.
- Zonovan Knight's team-high 462 rushing yards (92.4 per game) have come on 71 carries, with three touchdowns this year.
- This season Ricky Person Jr. has racked up 346 yards (69.2 per game) on 68 attempts with four touchdowns.
- Emeka Emezie's 369 receiving yards (73.8 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's totaled 32 receptions and one touchdown.
- Devin Carter has put up a 259-yard season so far (51.8 receiving yards per game) with two touchdowns, hauling in 16 passes.
- Thayer Thomas' 23 receptions have netted him 190 yards (38.0 ypg) and three touchdowns.
Boston College Players to Watch
- Dennis Grosel leads Boston College with 763 passing yards (152.6 ypg) on 62-of-102 passing with four touchdowns compared to four interceptions this season. He also adds 68 rushing yards (13.6 ypg) on 29 carries while scoring two touchdowns on the ground.
- The team's top rusher, Pat Garwo III, has carried the ball 72 times for 470 yards (94.0 per game), with five touchdowns this year.
- This season Alec Sinkfield has rushed for 141 yards (28.2 per game) on 39 carries with one touchdown.
- Zay Flowers' 345 receiving yards (69.0 yards per game) lead the team. He has 23 receptions with two touchdowns.
- Trae Barry has reeled in 14 passes for 241 yards (48.2 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.
- CJ Lewis' seven receptions have netted him 140 yards (28.0 ypg).
NC State Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
9/18/2021
Furman
W 45-7
Home
9/25/2021
Clemson
W 27-21
Home
10/2/2021
Louisiana Tech
W 34-27
Home
10/16/2021
Boston College
-
Away
10/23/2021
Miami
-
Away
10/30/2021
Louisville
-
Home
11/6/2021
Florida State
-
Away
Boston College Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
9/18/2021
Temple
W 28-3
Away
9/25/2021
Missouri
W 41-34
Home
10/2/2021
Clemson
L 19-13
Away
10/16/2021
NC State
-
Home
10/23/2021
Louisville
-
Away
10/30/2021
Syracuse
-
Away
11/5/2021
Virginia Tech
-
Home
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
October
16
2021
NC State at Boston College
TV CHANNEL: ACCN
Time
7:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)