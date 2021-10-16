    • October 16, 2021
    How to Watch NC State Wolf Pack vs. Boston College Eagles: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Oct 2, 2021; Clemson, South Carolina, USA; Boston College Eagles quarterback Dennis Grosel (6) throws under pressure form Clemson Tigers linebacker James Skalski (47) at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Adam Hagy-USA TODAY Sports

    The No. 22 NC State Wolf Pack (4-1, 0-0 ACC) and Boston College Eagles (4-1, 0-0 ACC) will meet on Saturday, October 16, 2021 at Alumni Stadium, in a clash of ACC foes. Below is an article containing all the details you need, including how to watch this game on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Boston College vs. NC State

    NC State and Boston College Stats

    • The Wolf Pack put up 15.4 more points per game (32.2) than the Eagles allow (16.8).
    • This year, the Wolf Pack have six turnovers, one fewer than the Eagles have takeaways (7).
    • The Eagles, on average, score 19.8 more points (35.6) than the Wolf Pack allow (15.8).
    • The Eagles have seven turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Wolf Pack.

    NC State Players to Watch

    • Devin Leary leads NC State with 1,283 passing yards (256.6 ypg) on 124-of-184 passing with 12 touchdowns compared to two interceptions this season.
    • Zonovan Knight's team-high 462 rushing yards (92.4 per game) have come on 71 carries, with three touchdowns this year.
    • This season Ricky Person Jr. has racked up 346 yards (69.2 per game) on 68 attempts with four touchdowns.
    • Emeka Emezie's 369 receiving yards (73.8 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's totaled 32 receptions and one touchdown.
    • Devin Carter has put up a 259-yard season so far (51.8 receiving yards per game) with two touchdowns, hauling in 16 passes.
    • Thayer Thomas' 23 receptions have netted him 190 yards (38.0 ypg) and three touchdowns.

    Boston College Players to Watch

    • Dennis Grosel leads Boston College with 763 passing yards (152.6 ypg) on 62-of-102 passing with four touchdowns compared to four interceptions this season. He also adds 68 rushing yards (13.6 ypg) on 29 carries while scoring two touchdowns on the ground.
    • The team's top rusher, Pat Garwo III, has carried the ball 72 times for 470 yards (94.0 per game), with five touchdowns this year.
    • This season Alec Sinkfield has rushed for 141 yards (28.2 per game) on 39 carries with one touchdown.
    • Zay Flowers' 345 receiving yards (69.0 yards per game) lead the team. He has 23 receptions with two touchdowns.
    • Trae Barry has reeled in 14 passes for 241 yards (48.2 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.
    • CJ Lewis' seven receptions have netted him 140 yards (28.0 ypg).

    NC State Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    9/18/2021

    Furman

    W 45-7

    Home

    9/25/2021

    Clemson

    W 27-21

    Home

    10/2/2021

    Louisiana Tech

    W 34-27

    Home

    10/16/2021

    Boston College

    -

    Away

    10/23/2021

    Miami

    -

    Away

    10/30/2021

    Louisville

    -

    Home

    11/6/2021

    Florida State

    -

    Away

    Boston College Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    9/18/2021

    Temple

    W 28-3

    Away

    9/25/2021

    Missouri

    W 41-34

    Home

    10/2/2021

    Clemson

    L 19-13

    Away

    10/16/2021

    NC State

    -

    Home

    10/23/2021

    Louisville

    -

    Away

    10/30/2021

    Syracuse

    -

    Away

    11/5/2021

    Virginia Tech

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    October
    16
    2021

    NC State at Boston College

    TV CHANNEL: ACCN
    Time
    7:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
