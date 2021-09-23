September 23, 2021
How to Watch NC State Wolf Pack vs. Clemson Tigers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Sep 18, 2021; Clemson, South Carolina, USA; Clemson Tigers running back Will Shipley (1) carries the ball against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets during the second half at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Adam Hagy-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 9 Clemson Tigers (2-1, 0-0 ACC) and NC State Wolf Pack (2-1, 0-0 ACC) will meet on Saturday, September 25, 2021 at Wayne Day Family Field at Carter-Finley Stadium, in a clash of ACC rivals. Check out the article below for all the info you need to know, including how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch NC State vs. Clemson

  • Game Day: Saturday, September 25, 2021
  • Game Time: 3:30 PM ET
  • TV: ESPN
  • Stadium: Wayne Day Family Field at Carter-Finley Stadium
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Clemson vs. NC State

Clemson vs NC State Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Clemson

-10

47.5

Clemson and NC State Stats

  • The Tigers average 11.7 more points per game (22) than the Wolf Pack surrender (10.3).
  • This year, the Tigers have turned the ball over five times, one more than the Wolf Pack's takeaways (4).
  • The Wolf Pack, on average, score 26.3 more points (33.3) than the Tigers allow (7).
  • The Wolf Pack have turned the ball over two more times (5 total) than the Tigers have forced a turnover (3) this season.

Clemson Players to Watch

  • D.J. Uiagalelei leads Clemson with 475 passing yards (158.3 ypg) on 51-of-86 passing with one touchdown compared to two interceptions this season. He also adds 47 rushing yards (15.7 ypg) on 27 carries while scoring two touchdowns on the ground.
  • Will Shipley's team-high 175 rushing yards (58.3 per game) have come on 33 carries, with four touchdowns this year.
  • This season Kobe Pace has rushed for 88 yards (29.3 per game) on 18 carries with one touchdown.
  • Joseph Ngata's 186 receiving yards (62 yards per game) lead the team. He has 11 receptions.
  • Justyn Ross has put together a 139-yard season so far (46.3 receiving yards per game) with one touchdown, reeling in 14 passes.
  • Davis Allen's six catches have netted him 45 yards (15 ypg).

NC State Players to Watch

  • Devin Leary has thrown for 794 yards (264.7 ypg) to lead NC State, completing 67.3% of his passes and tossing six touchdown passes and two interceptions this season.
  • The team's top rusher, Zonovan Knight, has carried the ball 35 times for 298 yards (99.3 per game), with two touchdowns this year.
  • This season Ricky Person Jr. has rushed for 165 yards (55 per game) on 32 carries with three touchdowns, while also catching eight passes for 57 yards (19 per game) and one touchdown.
  • Emeka Emezie's 186 receiving yards (62 yards per game) lead the team. He has 14 receptions.
  • Devin Carter has put up a 140-yard season so far (46.7 receiving yards per game), reeling in eight passes.
  • Thayer Thomas' 13 receptions this season have resulted in 124 yards (41.3 ypg) and two touchdowns.

How To Watch

September
25
2021

Clemson at NC State

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
2021-09-25T19:30:00+00:00
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

