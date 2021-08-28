How to Watch Cornhuskers at Fighting Illini

August 28, 2021
Publish date:

How to Watch Nebraska Cornhuskers at Illinois Fighting Illini: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Illinois is looking to win Bret Bielema's debut when The Fighting Illini take on Nebraska in Champaign.
Author:

Nebraska and Illinois start off their seasons with an important Big Ten matchup. Both teams are looking to make a splash in the Big Ten West, and a win in the opener would be a good place to start.

How to Watch:

Date: Aug. 28, 2021

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: FOX 

You can stream the game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Nebraska will be happy to get on the field after recent allegations of improper activities conducted by the coaching staff hover over the program. 

Beyond what is going on, the Cornhuskers need to show some improvement under head coach Scott Frost. Nebraska has been a disappointment under Frost, and if he can't lead the team to a better record, he may be on his way out. Winning this game is a must if Nebraska wants to prove it is on its way up.

On the other side of the field, Illinois is hoping that bringing in Bret Bielema will result in a winning program. Bielema is back in the Big Ten after leaving Wisconsin for Arkansas. His time with the Razorbacks didn't go as planned, and he was fired after just two seasons. He had a lot of success at Wisconsin and is looking for that same magic in Champaign.

Nebraska and Illinois will be the main event, as they are playing a week before most of the other schools open their schedules. College football is back, and this matchup should be a great way to kick off the season. 

Regional restrictions may apply.

Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

