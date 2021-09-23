Nebraska vs. Michigan State: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 9/25/2021

Sep 18, 2021; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers running back Rahmir Johnson (14) makes a catch as Oklahoma Sooners defensive back Justin Broiles (25) defends during the first quarter at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 20 Michigan State Spartans (3-0, 0-0 Big Ten) and Nebraska Cornhuskers (2-2, 0-0 Big Ten), Big Ten rivals, will do battle at Spartan Stadium on Saturday, September 25, 2021. Look below for more important details, which includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Michigan State vs. Nebraska

Game Day: Saturday, September 25, 2021

Saturday, September 25, 2021 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Stadium: Spartan Stadium

Spartan Stadium Live Stream on fuboTV:

Michigan State and Nebraska Stats

The Spartans average 39.3 points per game, 23.5 more than the Cornhuskers give up per outing (15.8).

This year, the Spartans have two turnovers, three fewer than the Cornhuskers have takeaways (5).

The Cornhuskers have averaged 12.2 more points this year (29.5) than the Spartans have allowed (17.3).

The Cornhuskers have five turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Spartans.

Michigan State Players to Watch

Payton Thorne leads Michigan State with 726 passing yards (242.0 ypg) on 48-of-77 passing with nine touchdowns compared to zero interceptions this season. He also adds 51 rushing yards (17.0 ypg) on 16 carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.

Kenneth Walker III's team-high 493 rushing yards (164.3 per game) have come on 57 carries, with five touchdowns this year.

This season Jordon Simmons has rushed for 132 yards (44.0 per game) on 23 carries.

Jayden Reed's 277 receiving yards (92.3 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's totaled 12 receptions and three touchdowns.

Jalen Nailor has put together a 141-yard season so far (47.0 receiving yards per game) with three touchdowns, reeling in 10 passes.

Tre Mosley's seven receptions are good enough for 123 yards (41.0 ypg).

Nebraska Players to Watch

Adrian Martinez has thrown for 1,017 yards (254.3 ypg) to lead Nebraska, completing 65.7% of his passes and collecting five touchdown passes and one interception this season. He's also run for 290 yards (72.5 ypg) on 51 carries with four rushing touchdowns.

This season Markese Stepp has collected 128 yards (32.0 per game) on 30 carries with one touchdown.

Samori Toure's team-high 333 receiving yards (83.3 yards per game) have come on 16 receptions with two touchdowns.

Austin Allen has put up a 135-yard season so far (33.8 receiving yards per game), reeling in 13 passes.

Omar Manning's seven grabs have netted him 132 yards (33.0 ypg) and one touchdown.

Michigan State Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 9/3/2021 Northwestern W 38-21 Away 9/11/2021 Youngstown State W 42-14 Home 9/18/2021 Miami (FL) W 38-17 Away 9/25/2021 Nebraska - Home 10/2/2021 Western Kentucky - Home 10/9/2021 Rutgers - Away 10/16/2021 Indiana - Away

Nebraska Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 9/4/2021 Fordham W 52-7 Home 9/11/2021 Buffalo W 28-3 Home 9/18/2021 Oklahoma L 23-16 Away 9/25/2021 Michigan State - Away 10/2/2021 Northwestern - Home 10/9/2021 Michigan - Home 10/16/2021 Minnesota - Away

Regional restrictions apply.