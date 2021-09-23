Nebraska vs. Michigan State: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 9/25/2021

The No. 20 Michigan State Spartans (3-0, 0-0 Big Ten) and Nebraska Cornhuskers (2-2, 0-0 Big Ten), Big Ten rivals, will do battle at Spartan Stadium on Saturday, September 25, 2021. Look below for more important details, which includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.
How to Watch Michigan State vs. Nebraska
- Game Day: Saturday, September 25, 2021
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Stadium: Spartan Stadium
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Michigan State and Nebraska Stats
- The Spartans average 39.3 points per game, 23.5 more than the Cornhuskers give up per outing (15.8).
- This year, the Spartans have two turnovers, three fewer than the Cornhuskers have takeaways (5).
- The Cornhuskers have averaged 12.2 more points this year (29.5) than the Spartans have allowed (17.3).
- The Cornhuskers have five turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Spartans.
Michigan State Players to Watch
- Payton Thorne leads Michigan State with 726 passing yards (242.0 ypg) on 48-of-77 passing with nine touchdowns compared to zero interceptions this season. He also adds 51 rushing yards (17.0 ypg) on 16 carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.
- Kenneth Walker III's team-high 493 rushing yards (164.3 per game) have come on 57 carries, with five touchdowns this year.
- This season Jordon Simmons has rushed for 132 yards (44.0 per game) on 23 carries.
- Jayden Reed's 277 receiving yards (92.3 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's totaled 12 receptions and three touchdowns.
- Jalen Nailor has put together a 141-yard season so far (47.0 receiving yards per game) with three touchdowns, reeling in 10 passes.
- Tre Mosley's seven receptions are good enough for 123 yards (41.0 ypg).
Nebraska Players to Watch
- Adrian Martinez has thrown for 1,017 yards (254.3 ypg) to lead Nebraska, completing 65.7% of his passes and collecting five touchdown passes and one interception this season. He's also run for 290 yards (72.5 ypg) on 51 carries with four rushing touchdowns.
- This season Markese Stepp has collected 128 yards (32.0 per game) on 30 carries with one touchdown.
- Samori Toure's team-high 333 receiving yards (83.3 yards per game) have come on 16 receptions with two touchdowns.
- Austin Allen has put up a 135-yard season so far (33.8 receiving yards per game), reeling in 13 passes.
- Omar Manning's seven grabs have netted him 132 yards (33.0 ypg) and one touchdown.
Michigan State Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
9/3/2021
Northwestern
W 38-21
Away
9/11/2021
Youngstown State
W 42-14
Home
9/18/2021
Miami (FL)
W 38-17
Away
9/25/2021
Nebraska
-
Home
10/2/2021
Western Kentucky
-
Home
10/9/2021
Rutgers
-
Away
10/16/2021
Indiana
-
Away
Nebraska Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
9/4/2021
Fordham
W 52-7
Home
9/11/2021
Buffalo
W 28-3
Home
9/18/2021
Oklahoma
L 23-16
Away
9/25/2021
Michigan State
-
Away
10/2/2021
Northwestern
-
Home
10/9/2021
Michigan
-
Home
10/16/2021
Minnesota
-
Away
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
September
25
2021
Nebraska at Michigan State
TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)