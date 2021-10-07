Nebraska vs. Michigan: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/9/2021

    • October 7, 2021
    How to Watch Nebraska Cornhuskers vs. Michigan Wolverines: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Oct 2, 2021; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Michigan Wolverines running back Hassan Haskins (25) rushes with the football during the third quarter as Wisconsin Badgers linebacker Leo Chenal (5) and linebacker C.J. Goetz (98) defend at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

    The No. 9 Michigan Wolverines (5-0, 0-0 Big Ten) and Nebraska Cornhuskers (3-3, 0-0 Big Ten), Big Ten rivals, will clash at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, October 9, 2021. Keep reading below for all the details you need, which includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Nebraska vs. Michigan

    Betting Information for Michigan vs. Nebraska

    Michigan and Nebraska Stats

    • This year, the Wolverines score 24.3 more points per game (39.8) than the Cornhuskers allow (15.5).
    • This year, the Wolverines have one turnover, six fewer than the Cornhuskers have takeaways (7).
    • The Cornhuskers have averaged 19.5 more points this year (32.3) than the Wolverines have allowed (12.8).
    • This year the Cornhuskers have turned the ball over seven times, one more than the Wolverines' takeaways (6).

    Michigan Players to Watch

    • Cade McNamara leads Michigan with 731 passing yards (146.2 ypg) on 50-of-81 passing with five touchdowns compared to zero interceptions this season.
    • The team's top rusher, Blake Corum, has carried the ball 84 times for 521 yards (104.2 per game), with seven touchdowns this year.
    • This season Hassan Haskins has taken 80 carries for 369 yards (73.8 per game) and six touchdowns.
    • Cornelius Johnson's team-leading 245 receiving yards (49.0 yards per game) have come on 10 receptions with three touchdowns.
    • Daylen Baldwin has totaled 155 receiving yards (31.0 yards per game) and two touchdowns, hauling in six passes this year.
    • Roman Wilson's nine catches have yielded 145 yards (29.0 ypg).

    Nebraska Players to Watch

    • Adrian Martinez has been a dual threat to lead Nebraska in both passing and rushing. He has 1,467 passing yards (244.5 ypg), completing 66.7% of his passes and tossing six touchdown passes and two interceptions this season. He's rushed for 399 yards (66.5 ypg) on 78 carries with nine rushing touchdowns.
    • This season Rahmir Johnson has collected 231 yards (38.5 per game) on 55 carries with two touchdowns.
    • Samori Toure's 481 receiving yards (80.2 yards per game) lead the team. He has 22 receptions with three touchdowns.
    • Zavier Betts has hauled in 13 passes for 187 yards (31.2 yards per game) this year.
    • Omar Manning's 13 receptions have netted him 175 yards (29.2 ypg) and one touchdown.

    How To Watch

    October
    9
    2021

    Michigan at Nebraska

    TV CHANNEL: ABC
    Time
    7:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
