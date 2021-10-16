    • October 16, 2021
    How to Watch Nebraska Cornhuskers vs. Minnesota Golden Gophers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Oct 2, 2021; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers running back Mar'Keise Irving (4) is pushed out of bounds by Purdue Boilermakers safety Cam Allen (10) during the second quarter at Ross-Ade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

    Oct 2, 2021; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers running back Mar'Keise Irving (4) is pushed out of bounds by Purdue Boilermakers safety Cam Allen (10) during the second quarter at Ross-Ade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

    The Nebraska Cornhuskers (3-4, 0-0 Big Ten) and Minnesota Golden Gophers (3-2, 0-0 Big Ten) will face each other on Saturday, October 16, 2021 at Huntington Bank Stadium, in a battle of Big Ten foes. We have more details below, and that includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Minnesota vs. Nebraska

    • Game Day: Saturday, October 16, 2021
    • Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
    • TV: ESPN
    • Stadium: Huntington Bank Stadium
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Nebraska and Minnesota Stats

    • The Cornhuskers score 31.9 points per game, 12.3 more than the Golden Gophers give up per outing (19.6).
    • The Cornhuskers have nine giveaways this season, while the Golden Gophers have nine takeaways .
    • The Golden Gophers have put an average of 24.4 points per game on the board this season, 6.5 more than the 17.9 the Cornhuskers have surrendered.
    • This season the Golden Gophers have five turnovers, three fewer than the Cornhuskers have takeaways (8).

    Nebraska Players to Watch

    • Adrian Martinez has been a dual threat to lead Nebraska in both passing and rushing. He has 1,758 passing yards (251.1 ypg), completing 66.3% of his passes and throwing nine touchdown passes and three interceptions this season. He's rushed for 437 yards (62.4 ypg) on 86 carries with 10 rushing touchdowns.
    • This season Rahmir Johnson has racked up 72 carries for 298 yards (42.6 per game) and two touchdowns, while also catching 12 passes for 169 yards (24.1 per game) and one touchdown.
    • Samori Toure's 518 receiving yards (74.0 yards per game) lead the team. He has 25 receptions with three touchdowns.
    • Austin Allen has totaled 222 receiving yards (31.7 yards per game) and one touchdown, reeling in 19 passes this year.
    • Omar Manning has hauled in 15 grabs for 195 yards (27.9 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

    Minnesota Players to Watch

    • Tanner Morgan leads Minnesota with 709 passing yards (141.8 ypg) on 47-of-90 passing with four touchdowns compared to two interceptions this season.
    • The team's top rusher, Treyson Potts, has carried the ball 112 times for 552 yards (110.4 per game), with six touchdowns this year.
    • This season Mohamed Ibrahim has rushed for 163 yards (32.6 per game) on 30 carries with two touchdowns.
    • Dylan Wright's 169 receiving yards (33.8 yards per game) lead the team. He has nine receptions with two touchdowns.
    • Daniel Jackson has put up a 155-yard season so far (31.0 receiving yards per game) with one touchdown, reeling in 14 passes.
    • Mike Brown-Stephens' four catches have netted him 139 yards (27.8 ypg).

    Nebraska Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    9/25/2021

    Michigan State

    L 23-20

    Away

    10/2/2021

    Northwestern

    W 56-7

    Home

    10/9/2021

    Michigan

    L 32-29

    Home

    10/16/2021

    Minnesota

    -

    Away

    10/30/2021

    Purdue

    -

    Home

    11/6/2021

    Ohio State

    -

    Home

    11/20/2021

    Wisconsin

    -

    Away

    Minnesota Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    9/18/2021

    Colorado

    W 30-0

    Away

    9/25/2021

    Bowling Green

    L 14-10

    Home

    10/2/2021

    Purdue

    W 20-13

    Away

    10/16/2021

    Nebraska

    -

    Home

    10/23/2021

    Maryland

    -

    Home

    10/30/2021

    Northwestern

    -

    Away

    11/6/2021

    Illinois

    -

    Home

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    October
    16
    2021

    Nebraska at Minnesota

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Time
    12:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

