How to Watch Nebraska Cornhuskers vs. Minnesota Golden Gophers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Nebraska Cornhuskers (3-4, 0-0 Big Ten) and Minnesota Golden Gophers (3-2, 0-0 Big Ten) will face each other on Saturday, October 16, 2021 at Huntington Bank Stadium, in a battle of Big Ten foes. We have more details below, and that includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.
How to Watch Minnesota vs. Nebraska
- Game Day: Saturday, October 16, 2021
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Stadium: Huntington Bank Stadium
- Stadium: Huntington Bank Stadium
Nebraska and Minnesota Stats
- The Cornhuskers score 31.9 points per game, 12.3 more than the Golden Gophers give up per outing (19.6).
- The Cornhuskers have nine giveaways this season, while the Golden Gophers have nine takeaways .
- The Golden Gophers have put an average of 24.4 points per game on the board this season, 6.5 more than the 17.9 the Cornhuskers have surrendered.
- This season the Golden Gophers have five turnovers, three fewer than the Cornhuskers have takeaways (8).
Nebraska Players to Watch
- Adrian Martinez has been a dual threat to lead Nebraska in both passing and rushing. He has 1,758 passing yards (251.1 ypg), completing 66.3% of his passes and throwing nine touchdown passes and three interceptions this season. He's rushed for 437 yards (62.4 ypg) on 86 carries with 10 rushing touchdowns.
- This season Rahmir Johnson has racked up 72 carries for 298 yards (42.6 per game) and two touchdowns, while also catching 12 passes for 169 yards (24.1 per game) and one touchdown.
- Samori Toure's 518 receiving yards (74.0 yards per game) lead the team. He has 25 receptions with three touchdowns.
- Austin Allen has totaled 222 receiving yards (31.7 yards per game) and one touchdown, reeling in 19 passes this year.
- Omar Manning has hauled in 15 grabs for 195 yards (27.9 ypg) and one touchdown this season.
Minnesota Players to Watch
- Tanner Morgan leads Minnesota with 709 passing yards (141.8 ypg) on 47-of-90 passing with four touchdowns compared to two interceptions this season.
- The team's top rusher, Treyson Potts, has carried the ball 112 times for 552 yards (110.4 per game), with six touchdowns this year.
- This season Mohamed Ibrahim has rushed for 163 yards (32.6 per game) on 30 carries with two touchdowns.
- Dylan Wright's 169 receiving yards (33.8 yards per game) lead the team. He has nine receptions with two touchdowns.
- Daniel Jackson has put up a 155-yard season so far (31.0 receiving yards per game) with one touchdown, reeling in 14 passes.
- Mike Brown-Stephens' four catches have netted him 139 yards (27.8 ypg).
Nebraska Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
9/25/2021
Michigan State
L 23-20
Away
10/2/2021
Northwestern
W 56-7
Home
10/9/2021
Michigan
L 32-29
Home
10/16/2021
Minnesota
-
Away
10/30/2021
Purdue
-
Home
11/6/2021
Ohio State
-
Home
11/20/2021
Wisconsin
-
Away
Minnesota Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
9/18/2021
Colorado
W 30-0
Away
9/25/2021
Bowling Green
L 14-10
Home
10/2/2021
Purdue
W 20-13
Away
10/16/2021
Nebraska
-
Home
10/23/2021
Maryland
-
Home
10/30/2021
Northwestern
-
Away
11/6/2021
Illinois
-
Home
Regional restrictions apply.
