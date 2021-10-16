Oct 2, 2021; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers running back Mar'Keise Irving (4) is pushed out of bounds by Purdue Boilermakers safety Cam Allen (10) during the second quarter at Ross-Ade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

The Nebraska Cornhuskers (3-4, 0-0 Big Ten) and Minnesota Golden Gophers (3-2, 0-0 Big Ten) will face each other on Saturday, October 16, 2021 at Huntington Bank Stadium, in a battle of Big Ten foes. We have more details below, and that includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Minnesota vs. Nebraska

Game Day: Saturday, October 16, 2021

Saturday, October 16, 2021 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Stadium: Huntington Bank Stadium

Nebraska and Minnesota Stats

The Cornhuskers score 31.9 points per game, 12.3 more than the Golden Gophers give up per outing (19.6).

The Cornhuskers have nine giveaways this season, while the Golden Gophers have nine takeaways .

The Golden Gophers have put an average of 24.4 points per game on the board this season, 6.5 more than the 17.9 the Cornhuskers have surrendered.

This season the Golden Gophers have five turnovers, three fewer than the Cornhuskers have takeaways (8).

Nebraska Players to Watch

Adrian Martinez has been a dual threat to lead Nebraska in both passing and rushing. He has 1,758 passing yards (251.1 ypg), completing 66.3% of his passes and throwing nine touchdown passes and three interceptions this season. He's rushed for 437 yards (62.4 ypg) on 86 carries with 10 rushing touchdowns.

This season Rahmir Johnson has racked up 72 carries for 298 yards (42.6 per game) and two touchdowns, while also catching 12 passes for 169 yards (24.1 per game) and one touchdown.

Samori Toure's 518 receiving yards (74.0 yards per game) lead the team. He has 25 receptions with three touchdowns.

Austin Allen has totaled 222 receiving yards (31.7 yards per game) and one touchdown, reeling in 19 passes this year.

Omar Manning has hauled in 15 grabs for 195 yards (27.9 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

Minnesota Players to Watch

Tanner Morgan leads Minnesota with 709 passing yards (141.8 ypg) on 47-of-90 passing with four touchdowns compared to two interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Treyson Potts, has carried the ball 112 times for 552 yards (110.4 per game), with six touchdowns this year.

This season Mohamed Ibrahim has rushed for 163 yards (32.6 per game) on 30 carries with two touchdowns.

Dylan Wright's 169 receiving yards (33.8 yards per game) lead the team. He has nine receptions with two touchdowns.

Daniel Jackson has put up a 155-yard season so far (31.0 receiving yards per game) with one touchdown, reeling in 14 passes.

Mike Brown-Stephens' four catches have netted him 139 yards (27.8 ypg).

Nebraska Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 9/25/2021 Michigan State L 23-20 Away 10/2/2021 Northwestern W 56-7 Home 10/9/2021 Michigan L 32-29 Home 10/16/2021 Minnesota - Away 10/30/2021 Purdue - Home 11/6/2021 Ohio State - Home 11/20/2021 Wisconsin - Away

Minnesota Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 9/18/2021 Colorado W 30-0 Away 9/25/2021 Bowling Green L 14-10 Home 10/2/2021 Purdue W 20-13 Away 10/16/2021 Nebraska - Home 10/23/2021 Maryland - Home 10/30/2021 Northwestern - Away 11/6/2021 Illinois - Home

