Sep 25, 2021; Evanston, Illinois, USA;Northwestern Wildcats quarterback Ryan Hilinski (12) passes against the Ohio Bobcats during the second half at Ryan Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

Big Ten opponents meet when the Nebraska Cornhuskers (2-3, 0-0 Big Ten) and the Northwestern Wildcats (2-2, 0-0 Big Ten) play on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at Memorial Stadium. Look below for more important details, which includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Nebraska vs. Northwestern

Game Day: Saturday, October 2, 2021

Saturday, October 2, 2021 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Stadium: Memorial Stadium

Betting Information for Nebraska vs. Northwestern

Favorite Spread Total Nebraska -11.5 51.5

Nebraska and Northwestern Stats

This year, the Cornhuskers rack up 7.6 more points per game (27.6) than the Wildcats surrender (20).

The Cornhuskers have turned the ball over seven times this season, one fewer than the Wildcats have forced (8).

The Wildcats have averaged 8.6 more points scored this year (25.8) than the Cornhuskers have allowed (17.2).

The Wildcats have turned the ball over two more times (8 total) than the Cornhuskers have forced a turnover (6) this season.

Nebraska Players to Watch

Adrian Martinez has thrown for 1,265 yards (253 ypg) to lead Nebraska, completing 66.9% of his passes and recording five touchdown passes and two interceptions this season. He's also run for 349 yards (69.8 ypg) on 70 carries with six rushing touchdowns.

This season Rahmir Johnson has racked up 43 carries for 157 yards (31.4 per game).

Samori Toure's 373 receiving yards (74.6 yards per game) lead the team. He has 20 receptions with two touchdowns.

Zavier Betts has collected 174 receiving yards (34.8 yards per game), reeling in 11 passes this year.

Austin Allen's 17 grabs have netted him 163 yards (32.6 ypg).

Northwestern Players to Watch

Hunter Johnson leads Northwestern with 424 passing yards (106 ypg) on 45-of-75 passing with four touchdowns compared to four interceptions this season.

Evan Hull has carried the ball 63 times for a team-high 478 yards (119.5 per game), with four touchdowns this year.

This season Anthony Tyus III has rushed for 168 yards (42 per game) on 35 carries with one touchdown.

Bryce Kirtz's 193 receiving yards (48.3 yards per game) lead the team. He has 16 receptions.

Stephon Robinson Jr. has put up a 193-yard season so far (48.3 receiving yards per game) with one touchdown, hauling in 15 passes.

Malik Washington's 10 receptions have turned into 107 yards (26.8 ypg) and one touchdown.

