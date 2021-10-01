October 1, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
Search
Publish date:

How to Watch Nebraska Cornhuskers vs. Northwestern Wildcats: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Author:
Sep 25, 2021; Evanston, Illinois, USA;Northwestern Wildcats quarterback Ryan Hilinski (12) passes against the Ohio Bobcats during the second half at Ryan Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

Sep 25, 2021; Evanston, Illinois, USA;Northwestern Wildcats quarterback Ryan Hilinski (12) passes against the Ohio Bobcats during the second half at Ryan Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

Big Ten opponents meet when the Nebraska Cornhuskers (2-3, 0-0 Big Ten) and the Northwestern Wildcats (2-2, 0-0 Big Ten) play on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at Memorial Stadium. Look below for more important details, which includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Nebraska vs. Northwestern

  • Game Day: Saturday, October 2, 2021
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV: Big Ten Network
  • Stadium: Memorial Stadium
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Nebraska vs. Northwestern

Nebraska vs Northwestern Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Nebraska

-11.5

51.5

Nebraska and Northwestern Stats

  • This year, the Cornhuskers rack up 7.6 more points per game (27.6) than the Wildcats surrender (20).
  • The Cornhuskers have turned the ball over seven times this season, one fewer than the Wildcats have forced (8).
  • The Wildcats have averaged 8.6 more points scored this year (25.8) than the Cornhuskers have allowed (17.2).
  • The Wildcats have turned the ball over two more times (8 total) than the Cornhuskers have forced a turnover (6) this season.

Nebraska Players to Watch

  • Adrian Martinez has thrown for 1,265 yards (253 ypg) to lead Nebraska, completing 66.9% of his passes and recording five touchdown passes and two interceptions this season. He's also run for 349 yards (69.8 ypg) on 70 carries with six rushing touchdowns.
  • This season Rahmir Johnson has racked up 43 carries for 157 yards (31.4 per game).
  • Samori Toure's 373 receiving yards (74.6 yards per game) lead the team. He has 20 receptions with two touchdowns.
  • Zavier Betts has collected 174 receiving yards (34.8 yards per game), reeling in 11 passes this year.
  • Austin Allen's 17 grabs have netted him 163 yards (32.6 ypg).

Northwestern Players to Watch

  • Hunter Johnson leads Northwestern with 424 passing yards (106 ypg) on 45-of-75 passing with four touchdowns compared to four interceptions this season.
  • Evan Hull has carried the ball 63 times for a team-high 478 yards (119.5 per game), with four touchdowns this year.
  • This season Anthony Tyus III has rushed for 168 yards (42 per game) on 35 carries with one touchdown.
  • Bryce Kirtz's 193 receiving yards (48.3 yards per game) lead the team. He has 16 receptions.
  • Stephon Robinson Jr. has put up a 193-yard season so far (48.3 receiving yards per game) with one touchdown, hauling in 15 passes.
  • Malik Washington's 10 receptions have turned into 107 yards (26.8 ypg) and one touchdown.

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

October
2
2021

Northwestern at Nebraska

TV CHANNEL: Big Ten Network
Time
7:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Sep 25, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; New Hampshire Wildcats quarterback Bret Edwards (17) passes against pressure from Pittsburgh Panthers linebacker Wendell Davis (20) during the second quarter at Heinz Field. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
NCAA Football

James Madison vs. New Hampshire: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/2/2021

15 minutes ago
Troy Trojans quarterback Kaleb Barker (7) is tackled by Georgia State Panthers linebacker Jordan Strachan. Dsc 5671
NCAA Football

Troy vs. South Carolina: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/2/2021

16 minutes ago
Sep 25, 2021; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks running back CJ Verdell (7) runs with the ball during the second half against the Arizona Wildcats at Autzen Stadium. The Ducks won the game 41-19. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports
NCAA Football

Oregon vs. Stanford: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/2/2021

16 minutes ago
Sep 17, 2021; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; UCF Knights quarterback Dillon Gabriel (11) looks to pass against the Louisville Cardinals during the first quarter at Cardinal Stadium. Louisville defeated Central Florida 42-35. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports
NCAA Football

UCF vs. Navy: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/2/2021

18 minutes ago
Sep 18, 2021; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; Nevada Wolf Pack running back Toa Taua (35) is tackled by Kansas State Wildcats defensive back Reggie Stubblefield (1) during the third quarter of a game at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Sewell-USA TODAY Sports
NCAA Football

Nevada vs. Boise State: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/2/2021

19 minutes ago
Sep 25, 2021; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide running back Roydell Williams (23) runs the ball against Southern Miss Golden Eagles defensive back Jay Stanley (21) at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Alabama won 63-14. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby-USA TODAY Sports
NCAA Football

Ole Miss vs. Alabama: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/2/2021

21 minutes ago
Sep 25, 2021; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma Sooners running back Eric Gray (0) runs by West Virginia Mountaineers defensive lineman Akheem Mesidor (90) during the second half at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
NCAA Football

Oklahoma vs. Kansas State: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/2/2021

22 minutes ago
Sep 24, 2021; Syracuse, New York, USA; Syracuse Orange quarterback Garrett Shrader (16) leaps over the line of scrimmage to score a touchdown against the Liberty Flames in the second quarter at the Carrier Dome. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports
NCAA Football

Syracuse vs. Florida State: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/2/2021

23 minutes ago
Sep 25, 2021; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers running back Leddie Brown (4) leaps over Oklahoma Sooners safety Delarrin Turner-Yell (32) during the second half at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
NCAA Football

Texas Tech vs. West Virginia: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/2/2021

23 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy