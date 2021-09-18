September 18, 2021
Publish date:

How to Watch Nebraska Cornhuskers at Oklahoma Sooners: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Nebraska is looking for a signature win over an Oklahoma team that's currently ranked third in the nation.
Author:

Nebraska picked up a good win against a pesky Buffalo team last week, but the competition ramps up when Cornhuskers head to Norman on Saturday. Nebraska have won two straight after struggling in their season-opening loss to Illinois.

How to Watch Nebraska at Oklahoma Online:

Game Date: Sept. 18, 2021

Game Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

TV: FOX (WRAZ-Raleigh-Durham, NC)

Live stream the Nebraska at Oklahoma game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Scott Frost has been able to refocus his team the past two weeks, but the level of competition hasn't been very high. Buffalo is a decent MAC program,  but it isn't going to be confused for a Big Ten school. Nebraska may be playing better, but it's still about to take on the No. 3 team in the country. 

Oklahoma looked very vulnerable in its first game against Tulane but got an opportunity to work on its problems this past week against Western Carolina. Spencer Rattler has played well for the most part, but he will have to be better this Saturday.

The Sooners are huge favorites in this game, but even though Nebraska has struggled, the Cornhuskers will be Oklahoma's toughest test so far. 

Rattler leads one of the best offenses in the country, but the defense is still trying to find its way. That side of the ball has been the Sooners' Achilles Heel in recent years. They thought they had turned a corner at the end of last year. They struggled, though, against a Tulane offense that isn't exactly great. They will need to be much better against the Cornhuskers on Saturday.

Regional restrictions may apply.

Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

