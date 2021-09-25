Nebraska matches up with Michigan State in a fantastic showing of the Big Ten on a Saturday night showcase.

Nebraska is one of the few teams in the NCAA that has already played four games going into the fourth week of football. The Cornhuskers started their season off before everyone else on Aug. 28 with a loss to Illinois 30-22.

How to Watch Nebraska Cornhuskers vs. Michigan State Spartans Online:

Game Date: Sept. 25, 2021

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 1

You can live stream Nebraska Cornhuskers vs. Michigan State Spartans on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

They went on to win two games against Fordham and Buffalo before falling to Oklahoma last week. Regardless of their 2-2 record, the Cornhuskers have been producing some serious offense.

They are ranked No. 54 in the nation in rushing yards, No. 57 in passing yards and No. 40 in total yards. Nebraska is led by Adrian Martinez who has 1,017 passing yards already. He also adds five touchdowns to that.

Michigan State has a more powerful offense than Nebraska. According to rankings, the Spartans rank higher than Nebraska in every yard-per-game ranking.

Payton Thorne and Jayden Reed have been the most stable connection for Michigan State. Thorne averages 242.0 yards per game while Reed averages 23.1 yards per reception with 12 receptions on the season.

Running back Kenneth Walker also has 493 rushing yards on the year.

Both defenses are going to be on their best game. The winner of this game will prove to be the team that can slow down the opposing offenses enough to make them create mistakes and eventually turnovers.