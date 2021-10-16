How to Watch Nebraska at Minnesota

    • October 16, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
    Search
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Nebraska Cornhuskers at Minnesota Golden Gophers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    On Saturday, an intriguing Big Ten college football matchup unfolds when Nebraska visits Minnesota.
    Author:

    Teams from a couple conferences have emerged as Playoff contenders, but the favorite from the Big Ten isn't clear just yet. On Saturday, Nebraska is set to play an intriguing game against Minnesota.

    How to Watch Nebraska Cornhuskers at Minnesota Golden Gophers:

    Game Date: Oct. 16, 2021

    Game Time: 12:00 p.m. EST

    TV Channel: ESPN2

    You can live stream the Nebraska at Minnesota game online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    So far this season, the Cornhuskers have compiled a 3-4 record. They aren't looking like a serious contender in any way, shape or form in the Big Ten. If they want to have any hope at all, they need to start winning and stringing some victories together this week.

    On the other side of the field, the Golden Gophers have gone 3-2 this year. They're in a much better position when it comes to competing in the Big Ten. Obviously, they need to take care of business and come out with a win this week as well.

    Nebraska is led by junior quarterback Adrian Martinez, who has put together a strong season thus far. He has completed 66.3% of his passes for 1,754 yards, nine touchdowns and three interceptions. Martinez has also picked up 450 yards and 10 touchdowns on the ground.

    For the Golden Gophers, quarterback Tanner Morgan needs to have a big game. He has completed 52.2% of his passes for 709 yards, four touchdowns and two interceptions this season. Morgan's success or lack thereof could end up deciding this game.

    How To Watch

    October
    16
    2021

    Nebraska at Minnesota

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN2
    Time
    12:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Cincinnati Bearcats quarterback Desmond Ridder (9) hands the ball to Cincinnati Bearcats running back Jerome Ford (24) in the first half of the NCAA football game between the Cincinnati Bearcats and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend, Ind. Cincinnati Bearcats At Notre Dame Fighting Irish 205
    NCAA Football

    How to Watch UCF vs. Cincinnati

    15 minutes ago
    Sep 25, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas A&amp;M Aggies running back Isaiah Spiller (28) runs for a touchdown against the Arkansas Razorbacks during the second half at AT&amp;T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
    NCAA Football

    How to Watch Texas A&M vs. Missouri

    15 minutes ago
    USATSI_16921953
    NCAA Football

    How to Watch Michigan State at Indiana

    15 minutes ago
    USATSI_16927691
    NCAA Football

    How to Watch Nebraska at Minnesota

    15 minutes ago
    Soccer Fans
    NCAA Football

    How to Watch Yale vs. UConn

    15 minutes ago
    Soccer Fans
    NCAA Football

    How to Watch William & Mary vs. Maine

    15 minutes ago
    Sep 25, 2021; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Northwestern Wildcats running back Jake Arthurs (31) celebrates his touchdown against the Ohio Bobcats during the second half at Ryan Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports
    NCAA Football

    How to Watch Rutgers vs. Northwestern

    15 minutes ago
    Oct 9, 2021; Dallas, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns running back Bijan Robinson (5) runs with the ball as Oklahoma Sooners safety Pat Fields (10) defends during the game at the Cotton Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
    NCAA Football

    How to Watch Oklahoma State vs. Texas

    15 minutes ago
    Sep 25, 2021; Provo, Utah, USA; South Florida Bulls running back Jaren Mangham (0) reacts to the Brigham Young Cougars fans after his touchdown in the fourth quarter against the Brigham Young Cougars at LaVell Edwards Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Swinger-USA TODAY Sports
    NCAA Football

    How to Watch Tulsa vs. South Florida

    15 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy