How to Watch Nebraska at Minnesota

Teams from a couple conferences have emerged as Playoff contenders, but the favorite from the Big Ten isn't clear just yet. On Saturday, Nebraska is set to play an intriguing game against Minnesota.

So far this season, the Cornhuskers have compiled a 3-4 record. They aren't looking like a serious contender in any way, shape or form in the Big Ten. If they want to have any hope at all, they need to start winning and stringing some victories together this week.

On the other side of the field, the Golden Gophers have gone 3-2 this year. They're in a much better position when it comes to competing in the Big Ten. Obviously, they need to take care of business and come out with a win this week as well.

Nebraska is led by junior quarterback Adrian Martinez, who has put together a strong season thus far. He has completed 66.3% of his passes for 1,754 yards, nine touchdowns and three interceptions. Martinez has also picked up 450 yards and 10 touchdowns on the ground.

For the Golden Gophers, quarterback Tanner Morgan needs to have a big game. He has completed 52.2% of his passes for 709 yards, four touchdowns and two interceptions this season. Morgan's success or lack thereof could end up deciding this game.