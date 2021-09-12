How to Watch Nevada vs. Idaho State

September 12, 2021
Publish date:

How to Watch Nevada Wolfpack vs. Idaho State Bengals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Carson Strong and the Nevada Wolfpack look to move to 2-0 as they welcome Idaho State for their home opener.
Author:

Entering the season, the Nevada Wolfpack was seen as a potential sleeper team in 2021. That belief only strengthened after its 22-17 season-opening win at Cal.

Looking to keep the momentum going in Week 2, the Wolfpack welcomes the Idaho State Bengals to Reno. The Bengals are coming off a Week 1 loss to North Dakota.

How to Watch:

Date: Sept. 11, 2021

Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Stadium

You can stream the Nevada Wolfpack vs. Idaho State Bengals game online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Nevada is led by redshirt junior quarterback Carson Strong, who is viewed as a borderline first-round pick in the upcoming NFL Draft. Last week, Strong completed 22 of 39 passes for 312 yards and two touchdowns with an interception.

Strong and the Wolfpack are a big play threat on every snap. Last week, they had five receivers average over 10 yards per catch, led by Tory Horton who had three grabs for 94 yards.

The Wolfpack will be looking for revenge for the last time the teams met. In 2017, the Bengals came away with a 30-28 upset in Reno. Nevada leads the all-time series 16-12.

Kickoff from Mackay Stadium is set for 10:30 p.m. ET. 

Regional restrictions may apply.

Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

