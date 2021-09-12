How to Watch Nevada vs. Idaho State

Carson Strong and the Nevada Wolfpack look to move to 2-0 as they welcome Idaho State for their home opener.

Entering the season, the Nevada Wolfpack was seen as a potential sleeper team in 2021. That belief only strengthened after its 22-17 season-opening win at Cal.

Looking to keep the momentum going in Week 2, the Wolfpack welcomes the Idaho State Bengals to Reno. The Bengals are coming off a Week 1 loss to North Dakota.

Nevada is led by redshirt junior quarterback Carson Strong, who is viewed as a borderline first-round pick in the upcoming NFL Draft. Last week, Strong completed 22 of 39 passes for 312 yards and two touchdowns with an interception.

Strong and the Wolfpack are a big play threat on every snap. Last week, they had five receivers average over 10 yards per catch, led by Tory Horton who had three grabs for 94 yards.

The Wolfpack will be looking for revenge for the last time the teams met. In 2017, the Bengals came away with a 30-28 upset in Reno. Nevada leads the all-time series 16-12.

Kickoff from Mackay Stadium is set for 10:30 p.m. ET.

