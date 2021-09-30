Sep 18, 2021; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; Nevada Wolf Pack running back Toa Taua (35) is tackled by Kansas State Wildcats defensive back Reggie Stubblefield (1) during the third quarter of a game at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Sewell-USA TODAY Sports

The Boise State Broncos (2-2, 0-0 MWC) and Nevada Wolf Pack (2-1, 0-0 MWC), MWC rivals, will clash at Albertsons Stadium on Saturday, October 2, 2021. Below is an article containing all the info you need, including how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Boise State vs. Nevada

Game Day: Saturday, October 2, 2021

Saturday, October 2, 2021 Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET TV: Stadium

Stadium Stadium: Albertsons Stadium

Stadium: Albertsons Stadium

Boise State and Nevada Stats

The Broncos rack up 11.3 more points per game (33.0) than the Wolf Pack give up (21.7).

The Broncos have turned the ball over five times this season, two more turnovers than the Wolf Pack have forced (3).

The Wolf Pack have scored 29.3 points per game this season, 11.0 more than the Broncos have given up.

This year the Wolf Pack have two turnovers, 10 fewer than the Broncos have takeaways (12).

Boise State Players to Watch

Hank Bachmeier leads Boise State with 1,132 passing yards (283.0 ypg) on 86-of-136 passing with seven touchdowns compared to three interceptions this season.

George Holani has carried the ball 30 times for a team-high 96 yards (24.0 per game), with one touchdown this year.

This season Tyler Crowe has rushed for 65 yards (16.3 per game) on 10 carries.

Khalil Shakir's team-high 448 receiving yards (112.0 yards per game) have come on 27 receptions with three touchdowns.

Octavius Evans has racked up 137 receiving yards (34.3 yards per game), hauling in 12 passes this year.

Stefan Cobbs' five grabs have netted him 124 yards (31.0 ypg) and one touchdown.

Nevada Players to Watch

Carson Strong has thrown for 955 yards (318.3 ypg) to lead Nevada, completing 68% of his passes and collecting seven touchdown passes and two interceptions this season.

Toa Taua's team-high 155 rushing yards (51.7 per game) have come on 25 carries this year.

This season Devonte Lee has racked up 93 yards (31.0 per game) on 27 attempts with two touchdowns.

Romeo Doubs' 259 receiving yards (86.3 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's collected 17 receptions and one touchdown.

Tory Horton has put up a 172-yard season so far (57.3 receiving yards per game), reeling in nine passes.

Elijah Cooks' 13 catches have netted him 157 yards (52.3 ypg) and four touchdowns.

Boise State Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 9/10/2021 UTEP W 54-13 Home 9/18/2021 Oklahoma State L 21-20 Home 9/25/2021 Utah State W 27-3 Away 10/2/2021 Nevada - Home 10/9/2021 BYU - Away 10/16/2021 Air Force - Home 10/30/2021 Colorado State - Away

Nevada Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 9/4/2021 Cal W 22-17 Away 9/11/2021 Idaho State W 49-10 Home 9/18/2021 Kansas State L 38-17 Away 10/2/2021 Boise State - Away 10/9/2021 New Mexico State - Home 10/16/2021 Hawaii - Home 10/23/2021 Fresno State - Away

