Nevada vs. Hawaii: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/16/2021

    • October 17, 2021
    How to Watch Nevada Wolf Pack vs. Hawaii Rainbow Warriors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Oct 2, 2021; Boise, Idaho, USA; Boise State Broncos safety JL Skinner (0) knocks Nevada Wolf Pack running back Toa Taua (35) out of bounds during the second half at Albertsons Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Losness-USA TODAY Sports

    Oct 2, 2021; Boise, Idaho, USA; Boise State Broncos safety JL Skinner (0) knocks Nevada Wolf Pack running back Toa Taua (35) out of bounds during the second half at Albertsons Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Losness-USA TODAY Sports

    The Nevada Wolf Pack (4-1, 0-0 MWC) and the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (3-3, 0-0 MWC) play on Saturday, October 16, 2021 at Mackay Stadium in a battle of MWC foes. We have more info below, and that includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Nevada vs. Hawaii

    • Game Day: Saturday, October 16, 2021
    • Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
    • TV: CBS Sports Network
    • Stadium: Mackay Stadium
    Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Betting Information for Nevada vs. Hawaii

    Nevada vs Hawaii Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Nevada

    -14

    61.5

    Nevada and Hawaii Stats

    • The Wolf Pack rack up 36.8 points per game, 5.8 more than the Rainbow Warriors allow per outing (31.0).
    • This year, the Wolf Pack have three turnovers, 13 fewer than the Rainbow Warriors have takeaways (16).
    • The Rainbow Warriors have scored 27.8 points per game this season, 3.0 more than the Wolf Pack have given up.
    • The Rainbow Warriors have turned the ball over five more times (12 total) than the Wolf Pack have forced a turnover (7) this season.

    Nevada Players to Watch

    • Carson Strong leads Nevada with 1,595 passing yards (319.0 ypg) on 133-of-192 passing with 14 touchdowns compared to three interceptions this season.
    • Toa Taua's team-high 307 rushing yards (61.4 per game) have come on 44 carries, with two touchdowns this year. He's also tacked on 13 catches for 91 yards (18.2 per game) and one touchdown.
    • This season Devonte Lee has rushed for 133 yards (26.6 per game) on 40 carries with three touchdowns.
    • Romeo Doubs' team-high 304 receiving yards (60.8 yards per game) have come on 22 receptions with one touchdown.
    • Melquan Stovall has put together a 294-yard season so far (58.8 receiving yards per game) with one touchdown, reeling in 21 passes.
    • Justin Lockhart's 16 grabs have netted him 235 yards (47.0 ypg) and one touchdown.

    Hawaii Players to Watch

    • Chevan Cordeiro has 1,410 passing yards (235.0 ypg) to lead Hawaii, completing 54.6% of his passes and tossing seven touchdown passes and six interceptions this season. He's also helped out on the ground with 195 rushing yards (32.5 ypg) on 59 carries with one rushing touchdown.
    • The team's top rusher, Dae Dae Hunter, has carried the ball 70 times for 384 yards (64.0 per game), with one touchdown this year. He's also caught 15 passes for 143 yards (23.8 per game).
    • This season Dedrick Parson has rushed for 203 yards (33.8 per game) on 35 carries with three touchdowns.
    • Nick Mardner's 492 receiving yards (82.0 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's registered 24 receptions and three touchdowns.
    • Calvin Turner Jr. has put together a 401-yard season so far (66.8 receiving yards per game) with two touchdowns, hauling in 31 passes.
    • Jared Smart's 10 catches this season have resulted in 189 yards (31.5 ypg) and one touchdown.

    How To Watch

    October
    16
    2021

    Hawaii at Nevada

    TV CHANNEL: CBS Sports Network
    Time
    10:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    USATSI_15358580
