Nevada vs. New Mexico State: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/9/2021

    • October 7, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
    Search
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Nevada Wolf Pack vs. New Mexico State Aggies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Oct 2, 2021; Boise, Idaho, USA; Nevada Wolf Pack quarterback Carson Strong (12) throws a pass down field during play in the second half against Boise State Broncos at Albertsons Stadium. Nevada beats Boise State 41-31. Mandatory Credit: Brian Losness-USA TODAY Sports

    Oct 2, 2021; Boise, Idaho, USA; Nevada Wolf Pack quarterback Carson Strong (12) throws a pass down field during play in the second half against Boise State Broncos at Albertsons Stadium. Nevada beats Boise State 41-31. Mandatory Credit: Brian Losness-USA TODAY Sports

    The Nevada Wolf Pack (3-1) welcome in the New Mexico State Aggies (1-5) on Saturday, October 9, 2021 at Mackay Stadium. Look below for more important info, which includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Nevada vs. New Mexico State

    • Game Day: Saturday, October 9, 2021
    • Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
    • TV: CBS Sports Network
    • Stadium: Mackay Stadium
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Betting Information for Nevada vs. New Mexico State

    Nevada vs New Mexico State Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Nevada

    -31

    63

    Nevada and New Mexico State Stats

    • The Wolf Pack put up 32.3 points per game, comparable to the 34.2 per matchup the Aggies give up.
    • The Wolf Pack have two giveaways this season, while the Aggies have 11 takeaways .
    • The Wolf Pack have allowed 24.0 points per game this year, about the same amount as the 22.2 the Aggies have scored.
    • The Aggies have turned the ball over 10 times this season, four more turnovers than the Wolf Pack have forced (6).

    Nevada Players to Watch

    • Carson Strong has thrown for 1,218 yards (304.5 ypg) to lead Nevada, completing 67.5% of his passes and collecting eight touchdown passes and two interceptions this season.
    • Toa Taua's team-high 279 rushing yards (69.8 per game) have come on 37 carries, with two touchdowns this year. He's also added 11 catches for 69 yards (17.3 per game).
    • This season Devonte Lee has rushed for 117 yards (29.3 per game) on 37 carries with three touchdowns.
    • Romeo Doubs' team-high 304 receiving yards (76.0 yards per game) have come on 22 receptions with one touchdown.
    • Cole Turner has collected 202 receiving yards (50.5 yards per game) and two touchdowns, hauling in 20 passes this year.
    • Tory Horton's nine catches have turned into 172 yards (43.0 ypg).

    New Mexico State Players to Watch

    • Jonah Johnson has thrown for 1,021 yards (170.2 ypg) to lead New Mexico State, completing 57.5% of his passes and collecting five touchdown passes and five interceptions this season.
    • The team's top rusher, Juwuan Price, has carried the ball 55 times for 233 yards (38.8 per game), with three touchdowns this year. He's also caught 11 passes for 103 yards (17.2 per game).
    • This season O'Maury Samuels has racked up 206 yards (34.3 per game) on 59 attempts with one touchdown.
    • Jared Wyatt's 308 receiving yards (51.3 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's totaled 26 receptions and one touchdown.
    • Isaiah Garcia-Castaneda has recorded 304 receiving yards (50.7 yards per game) and four touchdowns, hauling in 18 passes this year.
    • Thomaz Whitford's 12 grabs have netted him 144 yards (24.0 ypg) and one touchdown.

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    October
    9
    2021

    New Mexico State at Nevada

    TV CHANNEL: CBS Sports Network
    Time
    10:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Oct 3, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (2) runs the ball against the Washington Football Team in the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
    NFL

    Atlanta Falcons vs. New York Jets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/10/2021

    7 minutes ago
    Oct 2, 2021; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins running back Zach Charbonnet (24) runs the ball against the Arizona State Sun Devils during the first half at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
    NCAA Football

    Arizona vs. UCLA: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/9/2021

    19 minutes ago
    Oct 2, 2021; Boise, Idaho, USA; Nevada Wolf Pack quarterback Carson Strong (12) throws a pass down field during play in the second half against Boise State Broncos at Albertsons Stadium. Nevada beats Boise State 41-31. Mandatory Credit: Brian Losness-USA TODAY Sports
    NCAA Football

    Nevada vs. New Mexico State: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/9/2021

    19 minutes ago
    Sep 18, 2021; Berkeley, California, USA; California Golden Bears linebacker Cameron Goode (19) rushes Sacramento State Hornets quarterback Jake Dunniway (12) during the third quarter at FTX Field at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports
    NCAA Football

    Sacramento State vs. Southern Utah: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/9/2021

    19 minutes ago
    Oct 2, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Memphis Tigers running back Rodrigues Clark (2) carries the ball in the second half against the Temple Owls at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports
    NCAA Football

    Tulsa vs. Memphis: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/9/2021

    19 minutes ago
    Sep 18, 2021; College Station, Texas, USA; New Mexico Lobos running back Bobby Cole (34) is upended by Texas A&amp;M Aggies defensive back Tyreek Chappell (7) during the second half at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
    NCAA Football

    San Diego State vs. New Mexico: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/9/2021

    20 minutes ago
    Oct 2, 2021; Boulder, Colorado, USA; USC Trojans quarterback Kedon Slovis (9) passes under pressure from Colorado Buffaloes defensive lineman Jalen Sami (99) in the second half at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
    NCAA Football

    USC vs. Utah: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/9/2021

    20 minutes ago
    Oct 2, 2021; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce Young (9) is pushed out of bounds by Mississippi Rebels linebacker Austin Keys (11) during the second half of an NCAA college football game at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Butch Dill-USA TODAY Sports
    NCAA Football

    Texas A&M vs. Alabama: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/9/2021

    21 minutes ago
    Oct 2, 2021; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Michigan Wolverines running back Hassan Haskins (25) rushes with the football during the third quarter as Wisconsin Badgers linebacker Leo Chenal (5) and linebacker C.J. Goetz (98) defend at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
    NCAA Football

    Nebraska vs. Michigan: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/9/2021

    21 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy