Nevada vs. New Mexico State: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/9/2021

The Nevada Wolf Pack (3-1) welcome in the New Mexico State Aggies (1-5) on Saturday, October 9, 2021 at Mackay Stadium. Look below for more important info, which includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Nevada vs. New Mexico State

Game Day: Saturday, October 9, 2021

Saturday, October 9, 2021 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Stadium: Mackay Stadium

Mackay Stadium

Betting Information for Nevada vs. New Mexico State

Favorite Spread Total Nevada -31 63

Nevada and New Mexico State Stats

The Wolf Pack put up 32.3 points per game, comparable to the 34.2 per matchup the Aggies give up.

The Wolf Pack have two giveaways this season, while the Aggies have 11 takeaways .

The Wolf Pack have allowed 24.0 points per game this year, about the same amount as the 22.2 the Aggies have scored.

The Aggies have turned the ball over 10 times this season, four more turnovers than the Wolf Pack have forced (6).

Nevada Players to Watch

Carson Strong has thrown for 1,218 yards (304.5 ypg) to lead Nevada, completing 67.5% of his passes and collecting eight touchdown passes and two interceptions this season.

Toa Taua's team-high 279 rushing yards (69.8 per game) have come on 37 carries, with two touchdowns this year. He's also added 11 catches for 69 yards (17.3 per game).

This season Devonte Lee has rushed for 117 yards (29.3 per game) on 37 carries with three touchdowns.

Romeo Doubs' team-high 304 receiving yards (76.0 yards per game) have come on 22 receptions with one touchdown.

Cole Turner has collected 202 receiving yards (50.5 yards per game) and two touchdowns, hauling in 20 passes this year.

Tory Horton's nine catches have turned into 172 yards (43.0 ypg).

New Mexico State Players to Watch

Jonah Johnson has thrown for 1,021 yards (170.2 ypg) to lead New Mexico State, completing 57.5% of his passes and collecting five touchdown passes and five interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Juwuan Price, has carried the ball 55 times for 233 yards (38.8 per game), with three touchdowns this year. He's also caught 11 passes for 103 yards (17.2 per game).

This season O'Maury Samuels has racked up 206 yards (34.3 per game) on 59 attempts with one touchdown.

Jared Wyatt's 308 receiving yards (51.3 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's totaled 26 receptions and one touchdown.

Isaiah Garcia-Castaneda has recorded 304 receiving yards (50.7 yards per game) and four touchdowns, hauling in 18 passes this year.

Thomaz Whitford's 12 grabs have netted him 144 yards (24.0 ypg) and one touchdown.

