Nevada is looking to upset Boise State in the Mountain West opener for the Wolf Pack on Saturday afternoon.

Nevada is coming off its first loss of the season as it enters its Mountain West opener Saturday against Boise State.

The Wolfpack fell 38–17 against Kansas State last Saturday. They were tied with the Wildcats 17–17 heading into the fourth quarter but gave up three unanswered touchdowns to lose the game.

How to Watch: Nevada at Boise State

Match Date: Oct. 1, 2021

Match Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV: Fox Sports 1

Live stream the Nevada at Boise State match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Nevada beat a Power Five school in Cal in its first game of the year and was looking for its second Power Five win, but the Wolf Pack fell short. They will look to get back in the win column when they play Boise State.

Boise State will look to move to 2–0 in the conference. The Broncos beat Utah State last week 27–3 for their first conference win.

Boise State is just 2–2 on the year. In its season opener, it blew a 21–0 lead to fall to UCF, and then it blew a 20–7 lead in a 21–20 loss to Oklahoma State. The Broncos will need to play well through a full four quarters to beat Nevada.