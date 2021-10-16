New Hampshire vs. Dartmouth: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/16/2021

    • October 16, 2021
    How to Watch New Hampshire Wildcats vs. Dartmouth Big Green: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Sep 25, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; New Hampshire Wildcats quarterback Tommy Herion (11) passes the ball against the Pittsburgh Panthers during the fourth quarter at Heinz Field. Pittsburgh won 77-7. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

    The New Hampshire Wildcats (3-2) welcome in the Dartmouth Big Green (4-0) on Saturday, October 16, 2021 at Wildcat Stadium. Look below for more important details, which includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

    How to Watch New Hampshire vs. Dartmouth

    • Game Day: Saturday, October 16, 2021
    • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
    • TV: NBC Sports Networks
    • Stadium: Wildcat Stadium
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    New Hampshire and Dartmouth Stats

    • This year, the Wildcats rack up 8.7 more points per game (20.0) than the Big Green give up (11.3).
    • The Wildcats have turned the ball over two times this season, two more turnovers than the Big Green have forced (0).
    • The Big Green have put roughly the same amount of points on the board per game this season (31.0) as the Wildcats have allowed (29.6).
    • The Big Green have zero turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Wildcats.

    New Hampshire Players to Watch

    • Bret Edwards leads New Hampshire with 683 passing yards (136.6 ypg) on 73-of-114 passing with six touchdowns compared to two interceptions this season.
    • Carlos Washington Jr. has carried the ball 71 times for a team-high 341 yards (68.2 per game), with one touchdown this year.
    • This season Dylan Laube has 154 receiving yards (30.8 per game) on 16 catches with one touchdown, while also racking up 190 rushing yards (38.0 per game) on 39 attempts with two touchdowns.
    • Brian Espanet's 201 receiving yards (40.2 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's registered 16 receptions and five touchdowns.
    • Sean Coyne has grabbed 18 passes for 195 yards (39.0 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

    Dartmouth Players to Watch

    • Derek Kyler has thrown for 632 yards (158.0 ypg) to lead Dartmouth, completing 71.1% of his passes and collecting seven touchdown passes this season.
    • Nick Howard's team-high 351 rushing yards (87.8 per game) have come on 49 carries, with six touchdowns this year.
    • This season Zack Bair has racked up 54 carries for 348 yards (87.0 per game) and two touchdowns, while also catching nine passes for 116 yards (29.0 per game) and two touchdowns.
    • Paxton Scott's team-high 191 receiving yards (47.8 yards per game) have come on 22 receptions with two touchdowns.
    • Jamal Cooney's five receptions have netted him 114 yards (28.5 ypg).

