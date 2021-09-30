New Hampshire vs. James Madison: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/2/2021

Sep 25, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; New Hampshire Wildcats quarterback Tommy Herion (11) passes the ball against the Pittsburgh Panthers during the fourth quarter at Heinz Field. Pittsburgh won 77-7. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The New Hampshire Wildcats (3-1, 0-0 CAA) and James Madison Dukes (3-0, 0-0 CAA) will face each other on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at Wildcat Stadium, in a battle of CAA rivals. Check out the article below for all the details you need to know, including how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch New Hampshire vs. James Madison

Game Day: Saturday, October 2, 2021

Saturday, October 2, 2021 Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

NBC Sports Networks Stadium: Wildcat Stadium

Live Stream on fuboTV:

New Hampshire and James Madison Stats

This year, the Wildcats score 6.1 more points per game (19.8) than the Dukes surrender (13.7).

The Wildcats have turned the ball over two more times (2 total) than the Dukes have forced a turnover (0) this season.

The Dukes have scored 53.3 points per game this season, 22.0 more than the Wildcats have given up.

The Dukes have zero turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Wildcats.

New Hampshire Players to Watch

Bret Edwards leads New Hampshire with 552 passing yards (138.0 ypg) on 55-of-89 passing with five touchdowns compared to one interception this season.

The team's top rusher, Carlos Washington Jr., has carried the ball 56 times for 298 yards (74.5 per game), with one touchdown this year.

This season Dylan Laube has rushed for 179 yards (44.8 per game) on 36 carries with two touchdowns, while also hauling in 132 yards (33.0 per game) on 11 catches and one touchdown.

Sean Coyne's team-high 193 receiving yards (48.3 yards per game) have come on 17 receptions with two touchdowns.

Brian Espanet has reeled in 13 passes for 171 yards (42.8 yards per game) and four touchdowns this year.

James Madison Players to Watch

Cole Johnson has 854 passing yards (284.7 ypg) to lead James Madison, completing 74.4% of his passes and throwing 11 touchdown passes this season.

Latrele Palmer has carried the ball 27 times for a team-high 219 yards (73.0 per game), with two touchdowns this year.

This season Kaelon Black has piled up 27 carries for 165 yards (55.0 per game), while also catching three passes for 55 yards (18.3 per game).

Antwane Wells Jr.'s 315 receiving yards (105.0 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's collected 20 receptions and five touchdowns.

Kris Thornton has put up a 210-yard season so far (70.0 receiving yards per game) with two touchdowns, reeling in 18 passes.

Scott Bracey's seven grabs this season have resulted in 122 yards (40.7 ypg) and one touchdown.

