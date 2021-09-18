September 18, 2021
How to Watch New Hampshire Wildcats at Lafayette Leopards: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

New Hampshire is looking to stay unbeaten when they head to winless Lafayette Saturday.
Author:

New Hampshire is 2-0 on the year after beating both Stony Brook and Towson in close games. The Wildcats led both games but had to hold on after giving up leads late. In their first game, they led Stony Brook 27-0 before giving up three straight touchdowns. They held on, though, to win the game 27-21.

How to Watch New Hampshire at Lafayette Online:

Game Date: Sept. 18, 2021

Game Time: 12:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia Plus

Live stream the New Hampshire at Lafayette game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Wildcats are hoping for an easier game when they head to Lafayette to face the winless Leopards. New Hampshire has only played Lafayette one other time and that was in 2013 when they beat the Leopards 45-7. 

Lafayette is still searching for their first win of the year after losing to Air Force and William and Mary. The Leopards struggled to stop the run against Air Force in losing 35-14. They did score to make it 14-7 early in the second but really never threatened after that.

In their game against William and Mary, the Leopards outgained the Tribe by 83 yards but three turnovers doomed them in their 24-3 loss. It was a game they let get away and one that they probably should have won.

Despite the opposite records of these two teams, this could be a very good game. Lafayette has shown they are better than their 0-2 record, while New Hampshire has just slipped by both opponents. 

Regional restrictions may apply.

New Hampshire Wildcats at Lafayette Leopards

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Philadelphia Plus
Time
12:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)


