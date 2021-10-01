New Mexico vs. Air Force: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/2/2021

October 1, 2021
How to Watch New Mexico Lobos vs. Air Force Falcons: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Sep 25, 2021; Colorado Springs, Colorado, USA; Air Force Falcons quarterback Haaziq Daniels (4) after the game against the Florida Atlantic Owls at Falcon Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

The Air Force Falcons (3-1, 0-0 MWC) meet a fellow MWC opponent when they visit the New Mexico Lobos (2-2, 0-0 MWC) on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at Dreamstyle Stadium. Keep reading below for all the details you need, which includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch New Mexico vs. Air Force

  • Game Day: Saturday, October 2, 2021
  • Game Time: 6:30 PM ET
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
  • Stadium: Dreamstyle Stadium
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Air Force vs. New Mexico

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Air Force

-11.5

45.5

Air Force and New Mexico Stats

  • The Falcons rack up 9.5 more points per game (33.5) than the Lobos allow (24).
  • The Falcons have turned the ball over two times this season, five fewer than the Lobos have forced (7).
  • The Falcons defense has allowed 18.3 points per game this season, about the same as the 18.5 the Lobos have scored.
  • This season the Lobos have turned the ball over four times, while the Falcons have forced 4 turnovers.

Air Force Players to Watch

  • Haaziq Daniels has been a dual threat to lead Air Force in both passing and rushing. He has 351 passing yards (87.8 ypg), completing 45.2% of his passes and tossing one touchdown pass and one interception this season. He's rushed for 382 yards (95.5 ypg) on 63 carries with seven rushing touchdowns.
  • Brad Roberts has carried the ball 88 times for a team-high 398 yards (99.5 per game), with three touchdowns this year.
  • Micah Davis' 188 receiving yards (47 yards per game) lead the team. He has eight receptions with one touchdown.
  • Kyle Paterson has grabbed three passes for 81 yards (20.3 yards per game) this year.
  • Brandon Lewis' one catch has netted him 46 yards (11.5 ypg).

New Mexico Players to Watch

  • Terry Wilson leads New Mexico with 748 passing yards (187 ypg) on 72-of-124 passing with six touchdowns compared to two interceptions this season. He also adds 55 rushing yards (13.8 ypg) on 34 carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.
  • Bobby Cole's team-high 196 rushing yards (49 per game) have come on 49 carries, with one touchdown this year.
  • This season Aaron Dumas has rushed for 192 yards (48 per game) on 43 carries.
  • Emmanuel Logan-Green's team-high 132 receiving yards (33 yards per game) have come on 12 receptions with one touchdown.
  • Luke Wysong has put up a 103-yard season so far (25.8 receiving yards per game), reeling in 13 passes.
  • Kyle Jarvis' seven catches are good enough for 99 yards (24.8 ypg) and one touchdown.

How To Watch

Air Force at New Mexico

TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
