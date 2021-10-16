Publish date:
How to Watch New Mexico Lobos vs. Colorado State Rams: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Colorado State Rams (2-3, 0-0 MWC) and the New Mexico Lobos (2-4, 0-0 MWC) square off on Saturday, October 16, 2021 at Dreamstyle Stadium in a battle of MWC foes. Keep reading below for all the details you need, which includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.
How to Watch New Mexico vs. Colorado State
- Game Day: Saturday, October 16, 2021
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: fubo Sports Network
- Stadium: Dreamstyle Stadium
- Live Stream on fuboTV:
Betting Information for Colorado State vs. New Mexico
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Colorado State
-11.5
45
Colorado State and New Mexico Stats
- The Rams average 5.1 fewer points per game (22.4) than the Lobos give up (27.5).
- The Rams have turned the ball over five times this season, three fewer than the Lobos have forced (8).
- The Rams have allowed their opponents to score 22.0 points per game, 6.8 more than the 15.2 the Lobos are scoring per contest.
- This year the Lobos have turned the ball over nine times, four more than the Rams' takeaways (5).
Colorado State Players to Watch
- Todd Centeio leads Colorado State with 1,039 passing yards (207.8 ypg) on 95-of-160 passing with five touchdowns compared to one interception this season. He also adds 203 rushing yards (40.6 ypg) on 54 carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.
- David Bailey has carried the ball 65 times for a team-high 260 yards (52.0 per game), with two touchdowns this year.
- This season A'jon Vivens has taken 63 carries for 232 yards (46.4 per game).
- Trey McBride's team-high 458 receiving yards (91.6 yards per game) have come on 42 receptions with one touchdown.
- EJ Scott has reeled in 12 passes for 155 yards (31.0 yards per game) this year.
- Dante Wright's 10 catches are good enough for 146 yards (29.2 ypg).
New Mexico Players to Watch
- Terry Wilson leads New Mexico with 1,054 passing yards (175.7 ypg) on 99-of-172 passing with seven touchdowns compared to four interceptions this season.
- Aaron Dumas has carried the ball 57 times for a team-high 284 yards (47.3 per game) this year.
- This season Bobby Cole has piled up 236 yards (39.3 per game) on 64 attempts with one touchdown.
- Luke Wysong's 224 receiving yards (37.3 yards per game) lead the team. He has 20 receptions.
- Emmanuel Logan-Green has racked up 155 receiving yards (25.8 yards per game) and one touchdown, reeling in 14 passes this year.
- Andrew Erickson's 11 catches have netted him 124 yards (20.7 ypg) and one touchdown.
