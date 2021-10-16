    • October 16, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
    Search
    Publish date:

    How to Watch New Mexico Lobos vs. Colorado State Rams: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Sep 25, 2021; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Colorado State Rams quarterback Todd Centeio (7) throws a pass against the Iowa Hawkeyes during the third quarter at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

    Sep 25, 2021; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Colorado State Rams quarterback Todd Centeio (7) throws a pass against the Iowa Hawkeyes during the third quarter at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

    The Colorado State Rams (2-3, 0-0 MWC) and the New Mexico Lobos (2-4, 0-0 MWC) square off on Saturday, October 16, 2021 at Dreamstyle Stadium in a battle of MWC foes. Keep reading below for all the details you need, which includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

    How to Watch New Mexico vs. Colorado State

    • Game Day: Saturday, October 16, 2021
    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
    • TV: fubo Sports Network
    • Stadium: Dreamstyle Stadium
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Betting Information for Colorado State vs. New Mexico

    Colorado State vs New Mexico Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Colorado State

    -11.5

    45

    Colorado State and New Mexico Stats

    • The Rams average 5.1 fewer points per game (22.4) than the Lobos give up (27.5).
    • The Rams have turned the ball over five times this season, three fewer than the Lobos have forced (8).
    • The Rams have allowed their opponents to score 22.0 points per game, 6.8 more than the 15.2 the Lobos are scoring per contest.
    • This year the Lobos have turned the ball over nine times, four more than the Rams' takeaways (5).

    Colorado State Players to Watch

    • Todd Centeio leads Colorado State with 1,039 passing yards (207.8 ypg) on 95-of-160 passing with five touchdowns compared to one interception this season. He also adds 203 rushing yards (40.6 ypg) on 54 carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.
    • David Bailey has carried the ball 65 times for a team-high 260 yards (52.0 per game), with two touchdowns this year.
    • This season A'jon Vivens has taken 63 carries for 232 yards (46.4 per game).
    • Trey McBride's team-high 458 receiving yards (91.6 yards per game) have come on 42 receptions with one touchdown.
    • EJ Scott has reeled in 12 passes for 155 yards (31.0 yards per game) this year.
    • Dante Wright's 10 catches are good enough for 146 yards (29.2 ypg).

    New Mexico Players to Watch

    • Terry Wilson leads New Mexico with 1,054 passing yards (175.7 ypg) on 99-of-172 passing with seven touchdowns compared to four interceptions this season.
    • Aaron Dumas has carried the ball 57 times for a team-high 284 yards (47.3 per game) this year.
    • This season Bobby Cole has piled up 236 yards (39.3 per game) on 64 attempts with one touchdown.
    • Luke Wysong's 224 receiving yards (37.3 yards per game) lead the team. He has 20 receptions.
    • Emmanuel Logan-Green has racked up 155 receiving yards (25.8 yards per game) and one touchdown, reeling in 14 passes this year.
    • Andrew Erickson's 11 catches have netted him 124 yards (20.7 ypg) and one touchdown.

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    October
    16
    2021

    Colorado State at New Mexico

    TV CHANNEL: fubo Sports Network
    Time
    7:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Oct 2, 2021; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce Young (9) is pushed out of bounds by Mississippi Rebels linebacker Austin Keys (11) during the second half of an NCAA college football game at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Butch Dill-USA TODAY Sports
    NCAA Football

    How to Watch Alabama vs. Mississippi State

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_16053968
    Soccer

    How to Watch Louisville City FC at Indy Eleven

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_16954282
    NHL

    How to Watch Blackhawks at Penguins

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_16954275
    NHL

    How to Watch Rangers vs. Canadiens

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_16102024
    NCAA Men's Soccer

    How to Watch Virginia Tech at Wake Forest in Men's College Soccer

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_16954772 (1)
    NHL

    How to Watch Lightning vs. Capitals

    1 minute ago
    Sep 4, 2021; Pullman, Washington, USA; Utah State Aggies running back John Gentry (2) is up ended by Washington State Cougars defensive back Armani Marsh (8) in the second half at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium. The Aggies26-23. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports
    NCAA Football

    How to Watch Utah State vs. UNLV

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_16925009
    NCAA Football

    How to Watch Colorado State vs. New Mexico

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_16954361
    NHL

    How to Watch Stars at Bruins

    1 minute ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy