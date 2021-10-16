Sep 25, 2021; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Colorado State Rams quarterback Todd Centeio (7) throws a pass against the Iowa Hawkeyes during the third quarter at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

The Colorado State Rams (2-3, 0-0 MWC) and the New Mexico Lobos (2-4, 0-0 MWC) square off on Saturday, October 16, 2021 at Dreamstyle Stadium in a battle of MWC foes. Keep reading below for all the details you need, which includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch New Mexico vs. Colorado State

Game Day: Saturday, October 16, 2021

Saturday, October 16, 2021 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: fubo Sports Network

fubo Sports Network Stadium: Dreamstyle Stadium

Betting Information for Colorado State vs. New Mexico

Favorite Spread Total Colorado State -11.5 45

Colorado State and New Mexico Stats

The Rams average 5.1 fewer points per game (22.4) than the Lobos give up (27.5).

The Rams have turned the ball over five times this season, three fewer than the Lobos have forced (8).

The Rams have allowed their opponents to score 22.0 points per game, 6.8 more than the 15.2 the Lobos are scoring per contest.

This year the Lobos have turned the ball over nine times, four more than the Rams' takeaways (5).

Colorado State Players to Watch

Todd Centeio leads Colorado State with 1,039 passing yards (207.8 ypg) on 95-of-160 passing with five touchdowns compared to one interception this season. He also adds 203 rushing yards (40.6 ypg) on 54 carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.

David Bailey has carried the ball 65 times for a team-high 260 yards (52.0 per game), with two touchdowns this year.

This season A'jon Vivens has taken 63 carries for 232 yards (46.4 per game).

Trey McBride's team-high 458 receiving yards (91.6 yards per game) have come on 42 receptions with one touchdown.

EJ Scott has reeled in 12 passes for 155 yards (31.0 yards per game) this year.

Dante Wright's 10 catches are good enough for 146 yards (29.2 ypg).

New Mexico Players to Watch

Terry Wilson leads New Mexico with 1,054 passing yards (175.7 ypg) on 99-of-172 passing with seven touchdowns compared to four interceptions this season.

Aaron Dumas has carried the ball 57 times for a team-high 284 yards (47.3 per game) this year.

This season Bobby Cole has piled up 236 yards (39.3 per game) on 64 attempts with one touchdown.

Luke Wysong's 224 receiving yards (37.3 yards per game) lead the team. He has 20 receptions.

Emmanuel Logan-Green has racked up 155 receiving yards (25.8 yards per game) and one touchdown, reeling in 14 passes this year.

Andrew Erickson's 11 catches have netted him 124 yards (20.7 ypg) and one touchdown.

Regional restrictions apply.