New Mexico vs. New Mexico State: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 9/11/2021

The New Mexico Lobos (1-0) match up against the New Mexico State Aggies (0-2) at Dreamstyle Stadium on Saturday, September 11, 2021. Below is an article containing all the details you need, including how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch New Mexico vs. New Mexico State

Game Day: Saturday, September 11, 2021

Saturday, September 11, 2021 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: Stadium

Stadium Stadium: Dreamstyle Stadium

Betting Information for New Mexico vs. New Mexico State

Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds New Mexico -19 -112 -108 55.5 -111 -109

New Mexico and New Mexico State Stats

The Lobos put up just 2.0 fewer points per game (27.0) than the Aggies allow (29.0).

The Lobos have turned the ball over one time this season, four fewer than the Aggies have forced (5).

The Aggies have averaged 10.5 fewer points per game this year (6.5) than the Lobos have allowed (17.0).

The Aggies have turned the ball over one more time (4 total) than the Lobos have forced a turnover (3) this season.

New Mexico Players to Watch

Terry Wilson has been a dual threat to lead New Mexico in both passing and rushing. He has 174 passing yards (174.0 ypg), completing 76.9% of his passes and throwing three touchdown passes this season. He's rushed for 49 yards (49.0 ypg) on nine carries.

The team's top rusher, Aaron Dumas, has carried the ball 15 times for 57 yards (57.0 per game) this year.

Keyonta Lanier's 72 receiving yards (72.0 yards per game) paces all receivers on the team. He's totaled three receptions and one touchdown.

Luke Wysong has grabbed six passes for 48 yards (48.0 yards per game) this year.

Kyle Jarvis' two catches have yielded 15 yards (15.0 ypg) and one touchdown.

New Mexico State Players to Watch

Jonah Johnson leads New Mexico State with 408 passing yards (204.0 ypg) on 42-of-80 passing with one touchdown compared to three interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, O'Maury Samuels, has carried the ball 15 times for 63 yards (31.5 per game) this year.

This season Juwuan Price has taken 17 carries for 57 yards (28.5 per game).

Dominic Gicinto's 95 receiving yards (47.5 yards per game) leads the team. He has nine receptionswith one touchdown.

Jared Wyatt has put up an 81-yard season so far (40.5 receiving yards per game), reeling in six passes.

Terrell Warner's 10 catches this season have resulted in 79 yards (39.5 ypg).

New Mexico Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 9/2/2021 Houston Baptist W 27-17 Home 9/11/2021 New Mexico State - Home 9/18/2021 Texas A&M - Away 9/25/2021 UTEP - Away 10/2/2021 Air Force - Home

New Mexico State Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 8/28/2021 UTEP L 30-3 Home 9/4/2021 San Diego State L 28-10 Away 9/11/2021 New Mexico - Away 9/18/2021 South Carolina State - Home 9/25/2021 Hawaii - Home 10/2/2021 San Jose State - Away

