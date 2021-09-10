New Mexico vs. New Mexico State: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 9/11/2021

September 10, 2021
How to Watch New Mexico Lobos vs. New Mexico State Aggies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Sep 15, 2018; Madison, WI, USA; Silhouette view of a portion of Camp Randall Stadium during the game between the BYU Cougars and Wisconsin Badgers. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

The New Mexico Lobos (1-0) match up against the New Mexico State Aggies (0-2) at Dreamstyle Stadium on Saturday, September 11, 2021. Below is an article containing all the details you need, including how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch New Mexico vs. New Mexico State

Betting Information for New Mexico vs. New Mexico State

New Mexico vs New Mexico State Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadFavorite Spread OddsUnderdog Spread OddsTotalOver Total OddsUnder Total Odds

New Mexico

-19

-112

-108

55.5

-111

-109

New Mexico and New Mexico State Stats

  • The Lobos put up just 2.0 fewer points per game (27.0) than the Aggies allow (29.0).
  • The Lobos have turned the ball over one time this season, four fewer than the Aggies have forced (5).
  • The Aggies have averaged 10.5 fewer points per game this year (6.5) than the Lobos have allowed (17.0).
  • The Aggies have turned the ball over one more time (4 total) than the Lobos have forced a turnover (3) this season.

New Mexico Players to Watch

  • Terry Wilson has been a dual threat to lead New Mexico in both passing and rushing. He has 174 passing yards (174.0 ypg), completing 76.9% of his passes and throwing three touchdown passes this season. He's rushed for 49 yards (49.0 ypg) on nine carries.
  • The team's top rusher, Aaron Dumas, has carried the ball 15 times for 57 yards (57.0 per game) this year.
  • Keyonta Lanier's 72 receiving yards (72.0 yards per game) paces all receivers on the team. He's totaled three receptions and one touchdown.
  • Luke Wysong has grabbed six passes for 48 yards (48.0 yards per game) this year.
  • Kyle Jarvis' two catches have yielded 15 yards (15.0 ypg) and one touchdown.

New Mexico State Players to Watch

  • Jonah Johnson leads New Mexico State with 408 passing yards (204.0 ypg) on 42-of-80 passing with one touchdown compared to three interceptions this season.
  • The team's top rusher, O'Maury Samuels, has carried the ball 15 times for 63 yards (31.5 per game) this year.
  • This season Juwuan Price has taken 17 carries for 57 yards (28.5 per game).
  • Dominic Gicinto's 95 receiving yards (47.5 yards per game) leads the team. He has nine receptionswith one touchdown.
  • Jared Wyatt has put up an 81-yard season so far (40.5 receiving yards per game), reeling in six passes.
  • Terrell Warner's 10 catches this season have resulted in 79 yards (39.5 ypg).

New Mexico Schedule and Results

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

9/2/2021

Houston Baptist

W 27-17

Home

9/11/2021

New Mexico State

-

Home

9/18/2021

Texas A&M

-

Away

9/25/2021

UTEP

-

Away

10/2/2021

Air Force

-

Home

New Mexico State Schedule and Results

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/28/2021

UTEP

L 30-3

Home

9/4/2021

San Diego State

L 28-10

Away

9/11/2021

New Mexico

-

Away

9/18/2021

South Carolina State

-

Home

9/25/2021

Hawaii

-

Home

10/2/2021

San Jose State

-

Away

How To Watch

September
11
2021

New Mexico State at New Mexico

TV CHANNEL: Stadium
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
